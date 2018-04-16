WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella Split Up And End Engagement

The WWE power couple had dated for six years and were engaged for the last year.

For the last six years, two of the most prominent romantic relationships in the WWE involved the Bella Twins. While Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan married and had a child, the closest the Nikki Bella and John Cena came to tying the knot came when Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33. However, at WrestleMania 34, Cena lost in a three-minute match to The Undertaker, and Nikki was nowhere in sight. Us Weekly just broke the news that Cena and Bella have officially ended their relationship of six years and have broken off their engagement.

John Cena And Nikki Bella Announcement

A joint statement by the former WWE power couple sent to Us Weekly confirmed the breakup of John Cena and Nikki Bella. According to the release, the decision to break off their relationship and engagement was a difficult one.

They admitted to still having love and respect for each other and asked the press to respect their privacy in the aftermath of the breakup. Cena, 40, was married before to his childhood sweetheart. Bella, 34, has never been married.

While Nikki Bella was not on camera at WrestleMania 34 last Sunday, the two were seen together in New Orleans over the weekend. The news of the breakup was hinted at by Cena with an Instagram post on Saturday.

The post was a quote by Walt Witman that read “We were together. I forget the rest.”

Jack Plunkett / AP Images

Cena And Bella’s Relationship

Last month, John Cena spoke with Us Weekly and said, “relationships are hard.” At the time, he said Bella enjoyed a nine-day bachelorette party, but they had not gotten into the “nuts and bolts of the wedding” yet.

Now, it seems like they never will.

In February, Cena was on TODAY, and the hosts asked him about the fact that he proposed last April and had yet to set a wedding date. In that interview, Cena said that there are highs and lows in all relationships and the two had recently had an “extreme low.”

At the time, Cena said that the two were planning to try and work through it. Cena also said that he was not big on the fact that the film crew of Total Bellas documented all the aspects of their life away from the WWE rings.

John Cena also refused to say in that interview whether or not the engagement was still on, but said they hadn’t jumped ship. In the more recent Us Magazine interview, Cena did admit that neither he nor Bella would ever stand in the way of the other’s career goals.