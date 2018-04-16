Brandi Glanville And LeAnn Rimes Post Smiling Selfie Together After Years Of Feuding

The long time rivals appear to have squashed their very public beef.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has been involved in her fair share of feuds. The mother-of-two became known for her attitude and uncanny ability to ruffle feathers with her costars. However, her biggest feud took place off-screen with country music star LeAnn Rimes.

LeAnn married Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian who was known for being unfaithful. Eddie originally cheated on Brandi with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and later LeAnn, which ultimately led to their divorce. After Eddie and LeAnn wed, things became more than tense between Brandi and her children’s new stepmother. Entertainment Tonight is now reporting that the two women have squashed their years-long beef after posting a new selfie together on Instagram.

The news outlet reported Brandi posted the shocking new photo to her personal Instagram, and captioned the image “Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday,” with a heart emoji.

Both women are donning sunglasses and sporting big smiles as they celebrated Brandi and Eddie’s sons birthday. The two women frequently feuded over the boys, so the new post was especially significant as they came together to celebrate one Jake turning 11-years-old. LeAnn also posted a photo from the birthday party for Jake, but Brandi was not present in her image.

Entertainment Tonight also pointed out that Brandi shared a solo photo with her 14-year-old son Mason from the same party for Jake. Brandi encouraged her followers to enjoy time with their children while they can, and called her boys the “loves of my life.”

According to ET, fans were shocked at the new photo and commented how happy the photo of the two ladies made them.

“Well hell must have froze over! Good girl! Peace is good,” one fan commented on Brandi’s photo.

The Instagram post is one of Brandi’s most popular to date, garnering over 20,000 likes and over 1,500 comments from followers. Fellow RHOBH co-star Camille Grammer liked the photo of the new friends as well.

If Brandi can patch things up with LeAnn, there could be hope for reconciliation with Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, and Joanna Krupa who the reality star has had long-standing issues with.