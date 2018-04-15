Arie Luyendyk, Jr. And Lauren Burnham Planning Wedding Around ‘The Bachelor’ Schedule So Producers Can Attend

All signs point to a TV wedding for the latest 'Bachelor' couple

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham are wedding planning, and they’re looking at Bachelor producers’ schedules before they send out their save-the-dates. In an interview with People, Arie revealed that the couple doesn’t want to pick a wedding date that interferes with The Bachelor’s production schedule — even if they have a private wedding.

“We’re still in the beginning stages of the wedding planning,” Arie told People.

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. added that he and Lauren “want to plan around The Bachelor schedule” because they want a way that “the producers that were filming The Bachelor could still be there.”

“It would either [be] in September or after they get done filming, which is in the middle of November,” Arie said of the couple’s possible wedding date.

The Bachelor star added that his fiancée’s mother has been researching venues and that they are just getting into the actual wedding planning. Burnham added that they are still trying to figure out where to hold the ceremony and that they are looking at various venues in different locales.

The venue will have to be a big one. Arie revealed that the couple’s wedding guest list has already topped 250 people. Luyendyk, Jr. also joked that his former-fiancée, current Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, is not invited to his wedding to Lauren.

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. previously revealed that he and Lauren have not ruled out a televised wedding. According to Us Weekly, shortly after his Bachelor season ended, Arie and Lauren told reporters that they would definitely consider a TV wedding. The Bachelor couple revealed that they would “absolutely” be into the possibility of tying the knot in front of ABC’s cameras if the timing worked out. Several other Bachelor couples, including Trista and Ryan Sutter, J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum, and Sean and Catherine Lowe, have exchanged vows in televised ceremonies, some of them with Bachelor host Chris Harrison as the officiant.

“We talked about maybe doing a TV wedding if that worked in our timeline,” Arie told reporters, according to Us Weekly.

But now it sounds as though Arie is looking at The Bachelor timeline instead of his own, so it would not be a big surprise if his big day with Lauren is the next made-for-TV Bachelor wedding. Only time will tell if those Bachelor producers will be accompanied by Bachelor cameramen for Arie and Lauren’s wedding.

