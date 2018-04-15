George Stephanopoulos Net Worth: 3 Things To Know About ‘ABC News’ Anchor Who Scored First Comey Interview

Journalist George Stephanopoulos will be in the spotlight Sunday night when he interviews former FBI director James Comey.

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face on TV, but on Sunday night, his interview with former FBI director James Comey will have curious viewers searching for information about the journalist’s net worth, age, family life, and information about his career as a journalist and former White House communications director.

Although James Comey will be the center of attention during ABC’s 20/20 special, the fact that George Stephanopoulos scored the first interview with the ousted FBI chief after he was fired by President Trump last May may push him to the top of the Google trends right alongside Comey.

Stephanopoulos was born in Massachusetts, raised in Cleveland

According to Biography, Stephanopoulos was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on February 10, 1961, but spent most of his childhood in Cleveland, Ohio.

After high school, he attended Columbia University, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in political science. Stephanopoulos was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, and, in 1984, earned a masters of arts in theology at Oxford University.

George Stephanopoulos’ career and net worth

Prior to his work as a journalist and news anchor, Stephanopoulos, 57, worked as a communication director for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign.

According to PBS, he later served as the White House communications director, as well as a senior advisor for policy and strategy, until he resigned from his position in December, 1996.

Six years after he departed the White House, Stephanopoulos became the host of ABC’s This Week. He ended that gig in 2012, but is still with ABC where he works as the chief anchor for ABC News, co-host of Good Morning America, and a fill-in anchor for ABC World News Tonight.

Celebrity Net Worth states that George Stephanopoulos‘ salary with ABC is $9 million a year, and his net worth is rumored to be $18 million.

Marriage and children

George Stephanopoulos has been married to actress Alexandra Wentworth (Office Space and Jerry McGuire) for 17 years. They have two daughters: Harper, 12, and Elliot, 15.

In a recent People magazine interview, Stephanopoulos said the secret to their long marriage is being able to “learn how to fight” and not using phones at the dinner table.

“We have a no phones at the dinner table rule,” Stephanopoulos told People, something that’s an amazing feat considering he works in the world of breaking news.