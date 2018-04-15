Best Action Movies 2017: Review Of The Outrageous Thrill-Ride ‘Atomic Blonde,’ And Where To Watch It

Review of one of the most exciting action movies of 2017, starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, and what makes this sleekly stylized film standout from the others.

If you’re looking for the best action movies of 2017 for a good time, look no further than Atomic Blonde. With titles like Wonder Woman, Logan, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and John Wick: Chapter 2, some of the best action movies premiered in 2017, and Atomic Blonde deserves to be on that list. Written by Kurt Johnstad (300) and directed by David Leitch (John Wick), the movie features a phenomenal cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Sofia Boutella, and Eddie Marsan. Atomic Blonde is currently available on HBO, VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The story takes place in 1989, which means it features amazing fashion alongside a killer soundtrack. The film is littered with gratuitous nudity, violence, gore, steamy scenes, and action sequences followed by more action sequences. So, in other words, it rocks! With positive scores by both critics and audiences alike, Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best action movies of 2017.

“Charlize Theron (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) portrays Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, who is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown. She is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy of “X-Men”), and the two form an uneasy alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills in pursuing a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation.”

Focus Features

Based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston, the plot for Atomic Blonde is decent enough, but this two-hour thrill-ride is meant to be enjoyed for its visceral thrills. Like his other movies, utilizing a moody color palette consisting primarily of blue, green and red, Leitch gives a style to Atomic Blonde that’s sleek and cool.

The movie is at its best during its action sequences and when Amy and McAvoy’s characters are providing witty one-liners; lucky for viewers, that’s most of the film. Though similar movies have been made, very few capture the style and action that this film accomplishes. When the movie isn’t showing us nudity, brilliantly choreographed action, and a plethora of gritty deaths, fans can look forward to John Goodman, per his usual, delivering humor and drama with his one-of-a-kind charm.

Though the storyline is somewhat predictable, it offers enough plot twists to keep the film entertaining during its slower moments (which are very few). If you’re looking for a thought-provoking film or an adventure suitable for the whole family, then keep looking. But if you enjoy sharp action, crude humor, and tons of violence, with a plot just good enough to keep you hooked, then Atomic Blonde is for you.

Focus Features

Because of its sleek style, stimulating scenes, killer soundtrack, solid performances, and brilliant action sequences, Atomic Blonde is one of the best action movies of 2017.