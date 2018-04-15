Iggy Azalea And Tyga Romance Rumors Ignite After Appearing Loved Up At Coachella, According to ‘E! Online’

Reports indicate Iggy Azalea may be dating Kylie Jenner's ex, rapper Tyga. The two appeared cozy together at Coachella in Indio, California.

Iggy Azalea and Tyga romance rumors have ignited, after they appeared loved-up at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. It seems that the two aren’t worried what people will notice or think.

E! Online reports that the two rappers were spotted on night one of the desert music festival looking cozy. Moreover, fans put their sleuthing skills to use by picking up clues Tyga “inadvertently left on social media” about Iggy on Friday night. A pair of Vans sneakers along with a Louis Vuitton bag and Goyard bag were on his Snapchat account. The “Fancy” singer posted a photo of herself in an orange Fendi dress with a pair of red Vans shoes like the one seen on Tyga’s account.

The celebrity news site wrote that Iggy Azalea and Tyga appeared on a Valentine’s Day edition of MTV’s Total Request Live in February. Since that time, the rappers have been seen spending with each other in a business meeting at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood.

An eyewitness told E! Online that Azalea and Tyga were roller skating at World of Wheels in Los Angeles on March 25. The source alleged that the stars were renting skates. An Iggy fan account posted a photo of the Australian-born rapper and Tyga at the facility that night.

Other clues indicating that the duo are in a relationship include Iggy’s appearance during Tyga’s recent set at a music festival in Melbourne. She told Billboard at the end of March that it was her first performance in Australia in five years.

Tyga cozies up to Iggy Azalea at the same party as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. https://t.co/lPTNBorjI6 pic.twitter.com/f4tjdwuHLQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 14, 2018

According to Hollywood Life, Azalea and Tyga spent Friday night at Coachella with rapper Wong G. He posted a group photo of himself with the couple as well as with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to his Instagram story. He also posted a video of Tyga standing near Azalea while they watched The Weeknd’s performance at Coachella.

Are they a new couple?!https://t.co/Xa4iHISbwQ — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 15, 2018

Tyga was previously in a relationship with Kylie Jenner and married to Blac Chyna. Although Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, were at Coachella, Tyga and Iggy didn’t hide their apparent affection. Hollywood Life revealed that they spent the majority of their time in front of the DJ booth.

There’s been no confirmation from Iggy Azalea or Tyga that they’re romantically involved, but they’re definitely adding fuel to the rumors.