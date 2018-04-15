Scott Disick Is Spending Time With His Children And Sofia Richie While Kourtney Kardashian Is At Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian is currently at the Coachella music and arts festival in Indio, California, having a good time, and posting pictures of herself with her sisters and her friends on social media. While the reality star is away from home, it seems that Scott Disick is getting to spend time with their children, alongside of his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a report from TMZ, Disick and Richie actually spent Saturday together with his children from his relationship with Kardashian. Scott Disick chose to take everyone to a toy store in Malibu for the day, although Sofia Richie apparently left much of the parenting up to her boyfriend. In fact, the Daily Mail claims that Richie did not seem to interact with Disick and Kardashian’s children very much on their toy store outing.

As a whole, the family outing seemed to be a relaxed affair, with both adults and the children wearing casual clothing. Scott Disick could be seen in an all white ensemble of sneakers, plain t-shirt, and shorts, while Sofia Richie went with a white crop top, white sneakers, and a pair of black and white striped pants. Richie paired her look with a pair of sunglasses and a backpack from Louis Vuitton.

Scott Disick Co-Parents with Sofia Richie While Kourtney Parties at Coachella https://t.co/ZySAAcyiVc — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2018

While Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign seemed to enjoy their outing, even picking out some toys which their father purchased for them, they were not the only ones seen checking out the toys. Sofia Richie was also seen checking out the displays of toys, including what appeared to be block letters.

On his Instagram story, Scott Disick even posted a picture of his daughter Penelope, sitting at the bottom of a staircase with a dog next to her in a bag. He captioned his story with the simple phrase, “nothing better.” In pictures that were captured from the family outing, Penelope can even be seen carrying the dog from the Instagram snap at one point.

This is not the first time that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have spent time with his children over the last few months since they first started dating. Disick has even shared pictures of them all together going for drives on his social media accounts. Overall, it seems that with Kourtney Kardashian getting the chance to have some fun at Coachella, this weekend was all about Scott Disick spending some quality time with his children.