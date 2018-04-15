Cornelia Marie Is Back On ‘Deadliest Catch’ Without Jake Harris: What Captain Josh Harris Reveals About Him

The F/V Cornelia Marie with Captain Josh Harris and Captain Casey McManus has returned for Season 14 of the Deadliest Catch, but Captain Phil fans may be disappointed that Jake Harris has not returned. Josh Harris has revealed to Yahoo what his younger brother is up to and hints that he could even return to crab fishing.

After several rollercoaster years, Josh indicates that his younger brother Jake is starting to get his act together. This was after some startling developments for F/V Cornelia Marie fans.

Late in 2016, Deadliest Catch fans were shocked to learn that Jake had an encounter with a couple of thieves. He had allegedly met a man and woman and set up plans to head out to a Seattle-based casino the next day.

They all met as planned, did some gambling, and the couple agreed to take him back home after the casino. On the way to Jake’s place, the couple abruptly stopped the car, hit him over the head, stole his money, and dumped him out on the freeway. Harris sustained serious head injuries and wound up in ICU.

Then, in the spring of 2017, while on a holiday in Arizona, Jake was accused of stealing a vehicle from the female friend he was traveling with. He was arrested for possession of drugs, as well as vehicular charges.

Then, to make matters worse, he didn’t show up in court, and subsequently, there was a warrant out for his arrest.

But now according to Josh, Jake has been doing “better,” and “working on getting things fixed in his personal life.”

Being reflective of the Harris legacy, Captain Jake is especially bummed, as now he is the very last member of the storied fishing family. Yet, he seems quite optimistic that Jake will be back, and it appears that Jake will soon be ready to fish alongside Josh, as they once did.

“I think my brother is ready to pull his head out of his tuchus. If that happens, we’ll be here with open arms.”

This is the very first time that Captin Josh Harris has ever expressed optimism that Jake Harris will return to crab fishing.

Last year, the F/V Cornelia Marie did not appear in the 13th season of the Deadliest Catch. Many fans wondered if the soft-spoken Josh Harris was not interesting enough for the fast-moving Discovery show.

'Deadliest Catch': Josh Harris and Casey McManus on the Cornelia Marie's return in Season 14 https://t.co/2rEBrYmu5P via @YahooEnt — jerseygirlangie (@jerseygirlangie) October 22, 2017

Instead, Harris explains that he chose not to participate in Season 13 because he was so busy being in and out of ICU with loved ones. Besides Jake, his grandfather, Captain Grant Harris, Captain Phil’s father was treated and sadly, passed away at the end of 2016. Jake also had two other close people in his life in ICU as well

Not only is Josh Harris the last Harris on the Bering Sea, but he now appears to need to prove himself to the older, skeptical captains.

In Season 14, the experienced Deadliest Catch captains have already expressed their belief that Josh Harris is not worthy of being a captain. Will this be the season that Captain Phil’s son finally gets respect?