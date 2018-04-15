‘One Piece’ Chapter 902 Theories: Will Jinbe Die For The Straw Hats To Safely Make Their Escape?

Fans might have mixed feelings about it but it looks like Jinbe will have to be sacrificed for Strawhats to successfully escape in One Piece 902.

One Piece Chapter 902’s arrival later this week is highly anticipated by fans who are dying to know what happens next after the surprise cliffhanger in the latest chapter. In the manga series’ 901st chapter, it looked like the extraction team might still have a chance of getting Sanji out of Big Mom’s territory, but it could come with a terrible cost – leaving the new Straw Hats member Jinbe behind to fight an unwinnable battle against the overpowered Yonko.

One Piece manga Chapter 901 arrived a few days ago and is now available online in Mangastream. While most fans have already made up their own speculations and theories on what could happen in that particular chapter, Oda, as expected, still managed to surprise and prove most of those theories wrong.

In fact, the surprising twists revealed in the latest chapter did not sit well with some fans. For instance, not only was the entire Sunny crew safe, as rumored in a previous Inquisitr article, even the ship itself was relatively unharmed. However, the way the miraculous deed was carried out was a bit hard to swallow, according to a One Piece video reaction post by YouTuber RogersBase, even if it was done by the gigantic Wadatsumi.

Will Jinbe Die So That The Straw Hats Can Safely Leave?

Another thing that had fans a bit disappointed is that it now appears that Luffy and his team might earn their freedom, but it might be paid with the lives of the Sun Pirates as well as the new Straw Hats member, Jinbe. At this critical point, Jinbe just could not leave his previous San Pirates crew behind.

Jinbe decided to stay behind and help his former crew fight the Yonko’s navy to ensure that they can effectively block Big Mom and her fleet to buy some time for Luffy’s team to make their escape. Of course, everyone knows that this is basically suicide. At Jinbe’s current level of power, only death awaits him by fighting a Yonko, which may or may not be shown in One Piece Chapter 902.

This would make the whole Sanji extraction mission feel like a failure. Originally, the Straw Hat Pirates ventured into Big Mom’s territory to rescue one of their members. They might have succeeded in getting Sanji, but doing so by leaving behind another Jinbe, who is now acknowledged by Luffy as a member, is far less than the perfect outcome. Imagine how Sanji would feel if he knows later on that even Pedro died for the mission.

Some fans remain hopeful, however, that Jinbe, by some unfathomable means, just might manage to remain alive throughout the ordeal. In fact, Luffy ‘s statement that they will be waiting for Jinbe in Wano could be just that – Jinbe will just show up one day and recount the tale of how he managed to survive a fight against Big Mom’s navy.

Big Mom Will Not Be Defeated By Luffy

Meanwhile, sharp-eyed fans have observed that there are a lot of similarities between the plots of the Impel Down and the Whole Cake Island arcs. If the similarities hold true, they might even suggest Big Mom’s defeat won’t be at the hands of Luffy, but by a third party fighter, according to a One Piece manga review video by YouTuber Gear 5, which can be viewed below.

One Piece manga Chapter 902 is expected to arrive later this week. Stay tuned for updates.