‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Secret May Sweeps Wedding For Bill And Steffy

Next month on 'B&B' Steffy weds Bill to keep her mom Taylor out of jail for the shooting!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest revealed that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) steps up her efforts to win over Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). B&B weekly spoilers for April 16-20 promise that by the end of next week, Hope convinces Liam to move in with her and call it quits with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for good. That sets the stage for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to make his move and convince Steffy to be his. That means a wedding is in the works and it’ll happen sooner rather than later.

B&B Spoilers: May Sweeps ‘Still’ Wedding

Bold spoilers from Entertainment Weekly reveal that Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur is slated for a one-episode appearance on B&B on May 15 as a wedding planner. When news broke on Winokur’s cameo, the assumption was that she might come for the Watie wedding, but now those are on indefinite hold. Since Bill promised Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) the keys to the kingdom if he doesn’t marry his former stepmom, they killed their engagement.

With Bridge happily hitched, whose wedding could the BB winner be there to plan? Given the current couplings, there are only two options. It could be Liam and Hope, since the latest spoilers from Soap Digest show they’ll move in together the week of April 23. But the latest inside scoop leaking on social media is that it’s the unexpected wedding of Bill and Steffy. It’s Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) shooting confession that gives Bill the leverage to convince Steffy that they must get hitched.

Ridge Suspicious, More Threats Ahead

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central prove that Bill is relentless and when Steffy suddenly changes her stance and tells Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) she’s splitting with Liam, her dad goes on high alert. Spoilers from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette promise that Steffy makes a bargain with Bill that Ridge will hate. Steffy agrees to marry Bill so long as he doesn’t press charges against her mom Taylor. B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps have Bill pledging on Wednesday to protect her mother. Ridge again confronts Bill next week to demand he steer clear of Steffy, but Bill is unrepentant.

These new spoilers show that Ridge is facing a grim future where his much-hated nemesis will soon be his son-in-law. That should make Thanksgiving pretty awkward at the Forrester mansion. There was another twist hinted in the newspaper spoilers for next week. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) discuss how it’s a good thing that Steffy’s baby is Liam’s and not Bill’s. These two foreshadow what most B&B fans already believe – that Steffy is carrying Bill’s child and he tampered with the paternity test.

Maybe I should give this to Liam ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/b4eaOWVXlR — Jacqueline M.Wood (@JacquelineMWood) December 3, 2017

Along Comes Bill With a Baby Carriage!

Although Steffy still loves Liam deeply, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week from the Gazette reveal that Hope and Liam are in another liplock on Friday, April 20 and then he agrees to move in with her. With Liam moving on from their marriage, Steffy embraces the chance to save her mother from prison by marrying Bill. However, Steffy will be a reluctant bride. Other B&B spoilers hint that Bill makes the big paternity reveal on their honeymoon so he can sever the last tie she thinks she has to Liam.

Dollar Bill is counting on Steffy falling for him, and if she is carrying his daughter, he might get what he wants. What do you think about a surprise Still wedding? It will be a small ceremony since everyone in the Spencer and Forrester families is appalled at the prospect of Bill hooking up with his former daughter-in-law. Look for Steffy to sign the annulment papers the week of April 23 so she and Bill can get hitched next month at the peak of May sweeps. Ridge will be furious, but once they said their “I dos” there is not much Steffy’s dad can do about it.

Liam knew Bill would never back down, so he’ll focus on building a new life with Hope, made easier by the reveal that he’s not her baby daddy. Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on Brooke ending things with Ridge over his vendetta against Bill plus why Bradley Bell chose Taylor as the shooter. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.