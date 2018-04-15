Gabrielle Union Rocks A Tiny Rainbow Bikini After Denying Involvement In Tristan Thompson Drama

Gabrielle Union doesn't know the stripper Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with.

Gabrielle Union just wants to enjoy the bikini weather in Miami, so don’t try to insert her into Tristan Thompson’s tawdry tabloid tale of infidelity and baby mama drama. Yes, Union was spotted in the same video as one of the women the NBA star allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with. However, as reported by People, the actress is denying that she played any role in the potential Keeping Up with the Kardashians plotline.

On Friday, Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her bikini body. In two sunny snapshots, the Being Mary Jane star is rocking a rainbow string bikini with a long yellow shirt dress that’s unbuttoned in the front and blowing behind her in the breeze. There are palm trees in the background, and Union has a huge smile on her face. She clearly could not be happier to back in Miami with husband Dwyane Wade.

“Head in the clouds, my happy place,” she captioned one of the images.

Gabrielle Union shared her carefree bikini photos shortly after the Shade Room Instagram page tried to tie her to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Dwyane Wade’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate has been accused of being unfaithful to girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, and Union was spied in the background of video footage showing one of his rumored flings.

Just days before Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter to the world, Thompson was filmed getting cozy with a woman at a New York City nightclub. Page Six has identified the woman as a stripper named Lani Blair. She was later spotted with Thompson outside a hotel, and this is where Gabrielle Union seemingly video-bombed Blair by walking behind her.

“Meanwhile, #GabrielleUnion was spotted minding her business in the background of the footage of [Tristan Thompson] & his side piece, but inquiring minds want to know — what’s the tea sis?” read a post on the Shade Room Instagram account.

According to Union, there is no tea to spill. She responded to the Instagram post by revealing that she is not acquainted with Lani Blair. She’s never met her, and she was just enjoying some wholesome family time when the video that’s caused such a fuss was filmed.

“Don’t know her. Didnt see her. I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt,” Union wrote. “We ain’t involved n this.”

So now that this matter is settled, everyone can let Gabrielle Union get back to basking in the Miami sun and showing off the bikinis that wouldn’t have gotten as much use had she and Dwyane Wade remained in Cleveland.