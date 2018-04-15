The God of Mischief may have stolen the Tesseract in 'Thor: Ragnarok' for an unusually selfless reason.

The real storyline of Avengers: Infinity War might still be a mystery but the trailers for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film has confirmed something that was teased in Thor: Ragnarok. The teasers have revealed that Loki has taken the Tesseract from Odin’s Trophy Room and appears to be willingly handing it over to Thanos. However, Tom Hiddleston has also insinuated that the God of Mischief might have a different plan for the Space Stone later this month.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor had asked Loki to go into Odin’s Trophy Room to place Surtur’s crown into the Eternal Flame. The God of Mischief did as he was told but also stopped long enough to notice the Tesseract. The Taika Waititi movie somehow concluded with the brothers sharing a brief emotional moment, but the post-credit scene also had their reunion interrupted by the arrival of a large vessel. According to Express, Tom Hiddleston may have revealed that Loki had a good reason to be worried about returning to Midgard ahead of Avengers: Infinity War.

Tom Hiddleston recently attended a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War in London. After the screening, the Thor: Ragnarok actor answered a few questions about his upcoming MCU flick and decided to address that shocking scene in the trailers where Loki appears to be offering the Tesseract to Thanos. Interestingly, Hiddleston’s statement may have revealed that his character has taken the Space Stone for an unexpected reason.

Marvel

“I think Loki, in my head, he’s forgotten his cards at home and he doesn’t have any cash and he’s bought the Avengers this pizza and now it’s like ‘What have you got?’ And he’s like, ‘Here, have the Tesseract.'”

Although Tom Hiddleston uses the term “pizza,” it is possible that he is actually referring to the Space Stone. The God of Mischief may have decided to pocket the Tesseract as a future bargaining chip in Ragnarok until Thor announced that they are heading for Midgard. This could be the reason why Loki asked his brother if it was a good idea to bring him back to Earth because of his crimes. There is a moment where Loki falls quiet and is possibly considering giving the Infinity Stone back to SHIELD as a peace offering in Avengers: Infinity War.

Unfortunately, it looks like taking the Tesseract aboard their ship may have been a bad idea all along. Some believe that Loki might be the first major casualty in Avengers: Infinity War. Find out if Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief will survive when Infinity War premieres on April 27.