Carrie Underwood Shows Healed Face In First Close-Up Selfie After Facial Injury

Carrie Underwood is set for a highly anticipated comeback performance at the 2018 ACM awards. The American Idol winner shared the first close-up selfie of her face after her facial injury back in November last year, reports Entertainment Tonight.

There are no visible scars on the stunning singer’s face from the photo. While it is not a completely clear image, it is the closest photo of Carrie Underwood since the facial injury that required over 40 stitches. The selfie suggests that she has fully healed from the injury.

In the caption of the Instagram photo, Carrie Underwood stated that she had a great rehearsal for her ACM awards performance where she is set to perform her new single “Cry Pretty.”

The other photos of the Carrie Underwood’s face were from a distance or a side profile. When the singer performs live, it will be clear as to whether the injury left any scars.

The 35-year-old singer gave fans an update on her health on her official website. Underwood revealed that her wrist is at about 90 percent and she feels “pretty darn good” in the letter.

Underwood also said that her face is healing nicely, and she feels more like herself than she has before, presumably since November last year when she fell down a flight of stairs.

Carrie said in the letter to her fans that she believes everything happens for a reason, and the injuries allowed her to slow down and spend time her husband Mike Fisher and 3-year-old son Isaiah.

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer stated that she has been writing a lot of music while recovering and is excited about her upcoming album. Underwood teased a potential tour but stopped short of confirming it.

Underwood released her single “Cry Pretty” earlier this week and revealed in the letter that she wrote the emotional song with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna, collectively known as the Love Junkies.

The 35-year-old singer also revealed that she has been working with a new record producer for her upcoming album.

The 2018 ACM awards will be Carrie’s first performance in over five months. Miranda Lambert is set to perform, and host Reba McEntire revealed that the ACM Awards will pay tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting last year.