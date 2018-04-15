Reports That Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle ‘Can’t Stand Each Other’ Untrue, Claims ‘Gossip Cop’

There have been recent reports that Kate Middleton and her soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle “can’t stand each other” that Gossip Cop disputes and claims that these headline stories are not true.

The fact-checking publication disputes a report from The Globe with the blaring headline “Bitter Feud Behind The Smiles: Kate & Meghan Hate Each Other!” that pits the Duchess of Cambridge against the Suits actress.

GC points out that the online publication New Idea has picked it up and has capitalized on such accusations as “behind the beaming public smiles, pregnant Kate and bride-to-be Meghan hate each other’s guts.”

More accusations include an “inside source” who claims that they will “never be BFFs” and behind palace doors, there is a “hotbed of jealousy, backstabbing, and ego.”

According to the alleged inside sources, there are oodles of non-stop drama as allegedly Kate is “terrified” that Prince Harry has chosen badly. Then, they allege that Duchess Kate is “shocked” and “horrified” by Meghan’s choice of wearing the sheer Ralph and Russo top for her engagement photo as well as her Suits “love scenes.”

Not only have the two women been heavily engaged a royal catfight, but the “insider” claims that the “desperate princes” Harry and William are at their “wit’s end” and “torn apart” by the supposed battle between the two women.

Gossip Cop refutes all of this and points to a recent cover article from People focusing on the “growing relationship” between the two women. Their “close proximity” at Kensington Palace has allowed the two 36-year-old women to “quickly” bond.

Kate is sure to have more in common with Meghan than anyone else the American actress will encounter. Both are outsiders who needed to learn how to be royal.

Duchess Catherine was a commoner and at a young age, learned from her mentor Queen Elizabeth how to prepare for her future role alongside her husband, second in line to the throne, Prince William.

People also points out that Meghan will enjoy some “breathing room,” as Prince Harry will soon be sixth in line to the throne, once Kate and William’s royal baby is born in April. Some of the same scrutiny that was placed upon Kate will never apply to Meghan.

Unlike Meghan, Kate is not only married to the future King of England but is also the mother to the future King of England.

As shown in The Crown, every member of the royal family has a role to play, and Kate’s role is significantly different from Meghan’s. In addition, Kate has no reason to be concerned with Meghan’s past as an actress. If this was ever an issue, this would have been handled by the Queen, or even Prince Charles. Harry received permission from the Queen to marry Meghan, thus Kate has no cause for concern.

Meghan Markle will never be scrutinized as much as Kate Middleton because of Harry’s place in line for the throne. For example, should Meghan and Harry have children, they will be commoners and lead a more normal life and get jobs like all of the other Windsor cousins. Meghan will never have the same sort of royal pressure as Kate.

Gossip Cop contends that the relationship between Meghan and Kate will be like that of sisters-in-law Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana, who were inseparable comrades once Andrew and Fergie married.