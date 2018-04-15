Shane McMahon Furious With Brock Lesnar After Argument With Vince McMahon, According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

Here's how Shane McMahon got involved in the backstage altercation between Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar beating Roman Reigns and retaining the WWE Universal Championship as WrestleMania 34 came to end was quite the surprise. While the WWE Universe was dealing with their shock, The Beast was in a screaming match with Vince McMahon moments after going backstage. The context of their argument hasn’t been revealed, but his behavior also got Brock some backstage heat from Shane McMahon.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Shane was furious with Brock Lesnar for blowing up at his father, so he went to confront him after Brock had left the gorilla position. Brock and Paul Heyman had already left the arena and didn’t know that Shane was in pursuit. It is not clear where things stand between The Beast Incarnate and the McMahons, but Brock isn’t expected to be reprimanded for his behavior at all.

There’s been some speculation their argument was in regards to the stiff elbows that busted Reigns open to end the match, but it’s being reported by Rajah that Vince McMahon and Roman agreed to the elbows. The WWE Universe is still speculating about the issue that led to such a confrontation. However, it’s unlikely at this point that someone will leak new information because most details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Brock Lesnar won’t be reprimanded for his behavior at ‘WrestleMania.’ WWE

Heading into the Greatest Royal Rumble event, The Beast Incarnate will defend the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns. It’s being rumored that Lesnar will be dropping the championship to Reigns during the event, and it could very well be Brock’s last match for the company. Unfortunately, WWE officials don’t want the fans to know when his deal will expire because it will make the upcoming match too predictable.

Brock Lesnar could continue to perform for the company through WWE Summerslam, but there should be a lot of speculation about his WWE future heading into the Greatest Royal Rumble event and afterward as well. Whatever happens going forward, Brock’s recent argument and heat with Shane and Vince McMahon won’t impact his booking or any future plans for him. A lot of fans may be upset with the special treatment Brock Lesnar receives from WWE officials, but they might not have to worry about it for that much longer.