‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For April 16: Victor Names & Shames, Cops Corner Vikki, Plus A Secret Pact

'Y&R' spoilers promise that karma seems to have it in for J.T.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 16, promise that Victor (Eric Braeden) will finally name his attacker. Unfortunately, it comes a little too late as his wife sorted out the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) problem by attacking him with a poker stick. If Victoria (Amelia Heinle) believes that her nightmare is coming to an end now that J.T. has been taken care of, she is sorely mistaken. Y&R spoilers indicate that she will have the cops hot on her heels. For that reason, a pact is made by an unlikely group of allies.

Friday’s episode of Young and the Restless ended in a cliffhanger moment when Nikki knocked out J.T. with a poker stick. She was distraught when she found out that he had been physically and emotionally abusive towards her daughter. When she discovered J.T. backing Victoria in a corner and screaming into her face, her instincts took over and she hit him with all her might. However, spoilers for the April 16 episode of Young and the Restless tease that Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Victoria and Nikki search for something to tie up J.T. before he wakes up from the blow. Upon closer inspection, Phyllis ascertains that J.T. is not breathing and does not have a pulse, according to She Knows Soaps. Victoria, who knows her ex-husband’s medical history, will point out that J.T. could have a weak pulse, but Phyllis will insist that J.T.’s body is already cold.

Back at the hospital, Nick (Joshua Morrow) visits his dad, according to Soap Hub. The Mustache will try to tell Nick that J.T. is responsible for his injuries. However, Nick will assume that his theory that Victor’s mistress tried to kill him is correct, according to Young and the Restless spoilers for April 16. He assumes that Victor is trying to tell him that J.T. can give him the leads and evidence to prove his theory. In a final splutter of frustration, Victor will finally put the nail in his attacker’s coffin.

In the meantime, the women have already established that they cannot tell the police the truth. When Victoria tries to leave in her car, a police officer knocks at her window. It’s Paul (Doug Davidson) and he wants to discuss J.T. He found out that the blood sample found at the crime scene is a match for J.T. There goes Christine’s theory that the attacker is Jack (Peter Bergman). Victoria is worried that Paul knows what they did to J.T., but she invites him inside anyway. Young and the Restless spoilers state that they proceed to tell Paul about how J.T. abused Victoria, and that Vikki found out about the deal Paul and J.T. made. After Paul leaves, the women make a deal to rid themselves of J.T.’s body.

