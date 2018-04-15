‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Forces Steffy To Marry Him, Taylor Returns To Kill Bill!

The Bold and the Beautiful is getting more intense as Bill (Don Diamont) does not have plans of giving Steffy up. He is totally head over heels in love with his daughter-in-law so he will do anything to get her, even if it means further ruining his relationship with his son, Liam (Scott Clifton).

Bill Blackmails Liam and Steffy

As mentioned in Soap Hub, Steffy showed her undying love to Liam by supporting him even after his confession — that he thinks he shot his dad. This show of love between Steffy and Liam will further fuel Bill’s desire to have his daughter-in-law.

Since his discharge from the hospital, he has been on the move to fulfill his goal of making Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) his wife, but Bill can clearly see that Steffy badly wants to reconcile with Liam and he is not happy.

Like the scoundrel he is known for in The Bold and the Beautiful, he did not disappoint when he used Liam’s confession — that he was the shooter — to make him give up on his wife. Soap She Knows stated that Bill blackmailed his own son by making him choose – freedom or Steffy.

Furthermore, while pressuring Liam, Bill stepped up his game and proceeded to blackmail Steffy too. He knows that she will not let Liam get hurt so he figured he can use this weakness to make her agree to marry him. The B&B spoilers suggest that Bill might ask Steffy to stay with him or he will put Liam in prison by revealing he was the shooter.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Apr 16-20. Steffy reminds Liam how much she loves him. Ridge and Brooke wonder why Bill cleared Ridge’s name. Liam firmly asks Hope to leave him alone. Maya becomes a confidant for Hope. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qCQamURNoV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 14, 2018

Hope And Maya Are Now Allies

Hope surprisingly confides to Maya (Karla Mosley). She told her how she likes Liam but Steffy was only making him feel miserable. She will insist that she is the best for Liam, and Maya seems to be convinced after Hope trash-talked Steffy.

Since Hope won over Maya and has her by her side now, Maya will surely make her moves to ensure that Liam will end up with Hope. She believes that Steffy will only bring more pain to the younger Spencer so he is better off with someone who adores him so much – Hope. Then again, by being involved in this love triangle, it is possible that Maya could stir up trouble in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor Returns For Revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is back in Los Angeles and she is determined to finish Bill off. She is back because she believes that Bill took advantage of her daughter Steffy and this was why she is now suffering from heartbreak after Liam left her.

Taylor thinks that Bill tracked down Steffy while knowing that she was in a vulnerable state. At that time, Steffy could not think straight and Dollar Bill took the chance to seduce her. Bill ruined her daughter’s marriage so Taylor wants him dead.

Finally, Taylor is back in The Bold and the Beautiful and this means that Ridge is not alone in going after Bill. Her return also adds more twists to the plot because as cited in Soap Hub, Taylor also previously admitted that she was the real shooter.