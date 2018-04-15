Powerball Winning Numbers: $106 Mil Jackpot Drawing Reveals April 14 Powerball Results

Find out if your ticket matches all six numbers picked in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

Did anyone win the $106 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night? The odds of winning the popular lottery game is roughly 1 in 292 million, but the return on the $2 investment will be life-changing if your ticket matches all six numbers drawn on April 14.

It’s been almost a month since one lucky lottery player won a whopping $456.7 million, with The Philly Voice reporting that the ticket was sold at a Speedway convenience store in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Although Saturday night’s top prize is a lot less than the March 17 half-million dollar jackpot, it would still be a major windfall for a potential winner.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET. The winning numbers will be posted below after the numbers are confirmed.

If you want to watch the drawing live, here’s how to watch on TV, online, or on your mobile phone. The twice-weekly Powerball drawings are broadcast on a variety of local TV stations right before the 11 p.m. ET newscast. Find a full lineup of television networks that broadcast the drawing— including CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC — on the LottoTube website.

If you prefer to watch the Powerball drawing live streaming online, head over to the WRAL website or download the free LotteryHub app for the iPhone or Android smartphones. The most recent Powerball drawings are also posted on the official Powerball YouTube channel, although the drawing live.

UPDATE: The Powerball winning numbers for April 14 are: 17, 19, 26, 61, 62 PB 15

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

How much money will you take home if you win the Powerball jackpot?

Although the jackpot stands at $106 million, you will take home quite a bit less if you match all six numbers. According to the official Powerball website, the cash value of the April 14 jackpot is $63.7 million.

Jackpot winners can choose a lump sum payment or a 30-year annuity. Federal taxes will be withheld before a payment is issued, and, for some, state taxes will be withheld as well.

According to the Washington Post, there are 10 states that do not tax lottery winnings including California, Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. In addition, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not tax lottery winnings.

Powerball tickets are currently sold at lottery retailers in 44 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each, with an additional $1 fee for the Power Play option.