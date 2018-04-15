Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: Details About Their First Date ‘Revealed’ In New Book, Royal Biographer

Markle's and Harry's relationship may have been the result of a series of lucky coincidences.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is the result of some happy serendipity. At least that’s the claim coming from royal biographer Andrew Morton’s new book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

According to an excerpt from the book, cited by News.com Australia, Meghan met Harry in 2016 when she was in London to promote Suits. During the trip, Meghan “worked closely” with Violet von Westenholz, a public relations maven at Ralph Lauren. Violet has royal connections. Her father, interior designer Baron Piers von Westenholz, calls Prince Charles a friend, and Violet has been known to join Prince William and Harry on skiing trips to Switzerland.

The article on News.com claims that it’s very likely Violet von Westenholz was the matchmaker who set up the blind date between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s also likely that the date took place at Soho House in London. The article goes on to add that Markle revealed the news about the date with Harry to her friend and agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.

“[She] told me, ‘I’m going on a date tonight… With Prince Harry!’… She whispered it so quietly I had to ask her to repeat it,” Nelthorpe-Cowne admitted to the Daily Mail. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing but I think she could barely believe it either. We were both extremely excited.”

According to the Andrew Morton’s book, Meghan’s friend and brand ambassador for the Soho House, Markus Anderson, arranged for them to have a private room at the London location, so they wouldn’t have to deal with curious stares from other patrons.

It’s clear that the date went well, given the fact that Harry and Meghan are currently engaged to be married. During the interview in which they told the world about their engagement, they shared that they immediately made plans to see each other again after that first date.

It looks like Meghan also revealed her excitement to Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.

“After the date, [Meghan] was telling me what a great guy he was,” Nelthorpe-Cowne told Daily Mail. “When I asked if she would see him again she said: ‘Well, it looks like it.'”

Meghan and Harry reportedly went out with each other a couple more times before she left London to return to Toronto. But they soon saw each other again when Harry invited her to an African safari in Botswana and she said yes. Meghan’s friend, Nelthorpe-Cowne, says she believes their time in Botswana really brought them closer together and that Meghan was talking about “the future” and “changing the world” with Harry when she returned.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.