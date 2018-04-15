Khloe Kardashian Embarrassed By Tristan Thompson Cheating & Will Never Get Over It, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Is this the end for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly extremely embarrassed by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to make any public comment on the scandal, or the recent birth of her baby girl. However, sources are revealing that Khloe is having a very hard time dealing with all the drama.

According to an April 14 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is very much on the rocks. As many fans know, photos and video of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with multiple women surfaced earlier this week, just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby girl whose name has yet to be revealed.

A source close to Khloe Kardashian claims that Tristan Thompson’s cheating is a “deal breaker,” and that “trust in the relationship has been completely lost.” The insider added that Tristan did things terribly wrong, and that Khloe would have “been fine” if he had just went to a strip club. However, because he cheated on her “in front of the world” she is heartbroken and embarrassed by his actions. “She will never get over it,” the source dished.

Khloe Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, Ohio where she and Tristan Thompson live together. Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kardashian moved to Ohio to be closer to him. However, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Khloe’s team is preparing for a move back to L.A. Khloe will return to her home state of California with her newborn daughter.

A source told the magazine that Tristan Thompson does not plan to prevent Khloe Kardashian from leaving Cleveland and taking their daughter back to L.A. The insider claims that the NBA player is “incredibly remorseful” for everything that has happened over the course of the past week and that he “doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.” Although a second source reveals Thompson is hoping Kardashian will choose to stay in Ohio until the NBA off season. However, he won’t ask her to stay if she really wants to return home with her family and friends.