Azealia Banks Says That She Was Raped By Man She Was Hanging Out With, Claims Drink Was Spiked

Rapper Azealia Banks took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning to claim that she had been sexually assaulted. As Complex reports, Banks said that she was raped by a man she’d been hanging out with and that she believed her drink had been spiked with a drug.

“Lowkey just got raped. I feel like dirt,” the Harlem rapper posted.

Azealia went on to say that she felt guilty about the incident because she feels she was “partially” to blame for what happened.

“I just feel like a dumbass, such a dummy. I just want to fuckin’ disappear right now. I feel really bad,” she added.

The alleged assault comes at a positive turning point in Banks’ career. She recently put out a single called “Anna Wintour” which has been getting some rave reviews, most notably from fellow rapper Nicki Minaj who Banks feuded with last year.

‘When people apologize and they acknowledge their wrongs, I move on… And also, Azealia Banks’ new record is dope,” Minaj said during an interview on Beats 1 this week.

As Complex notes, Azealia had planned to release a new body of work this year titled Fantasea II: The Second Wave. This is her first album project since 2014’s Broke With Expensive Taste. Her focus on new music has proven to be a breath of fresh air for her fans, as her career has, for years, been associated with high-profile feuds with the likes of Rihanna, Zayn Malik, Pharell Williams, Rita Ora and Cardi B and others.

But today Azealia revealed that she has no plans to work on music anymore until she deals with what happened to her.

“I can’t even look at music right now. I don’t want to let anyone down,” she said on Instagram. “[…] I’m gonna delete all my accounts, because I’m embarrassed… I just feel really broken down—just when I’m rebuilding myself as an artist. I don’t know how to face y’all.”

The social media response to Banks’ sexual assault claims has been mixed. Some people have posted supportive messages while calling out others who seem to be jeering her because of some of the aforementioned celebrity feuds.

Azealia Banks has stated she was just raped on her instagram story. I dont care what anyone thinks about her, when someone makes a statement like this, what youre supposed to do AS A HUMAN BEING is to demand justice and send love, prayers and offer whatever help u can provide. — adam ali (@M_AdamAli) April 14, 2018

Azealia Banks was raped last night and people are still making corny jokes about chickens? Y’all really let this music thing make you cold enough to strip the humanity of another person? More importantly do y’all really think being void of empathy is cute? I’m confused. — Shahem | follow my backup @ShahemMclaurin (@pettyblackboy) April 14, 2018

In her initial posts about the rape on Saturday morning, Azealia asked fans to call her team because she wasn’t getting anyone to respond to her phone calls, Complex reports. However, by the afternoon she posted a message indicating that members of her family were with her to offer support. She also reassured her fans that she was going to be alright, before repeating her claim that her drink was drugged by the alleged assailant.