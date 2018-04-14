‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 23: Arrests, Kidnapping, & Health Scares

Fans are about to see a shocking turn of events in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 23, 2018, reveal that the drama is reaching an all-time high in Salem. Every big storyline is heating up, and fans can expect some exciting new developments in the upcoming episodes.

According to Soaps, Monday, April 23, will see two new residents be kidnapped and hidden away in the secret room below the DiMera mansion. As many Days of Our Lives fans already know, Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby, attacked Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) helped her lock Marlena away. Now, more people will also get taken prisoner. Both Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will join Marlena in the room. Vivian currently knows about Abby’s split personality disorder and Kate is soon to find out. This makes them a threat to Gabby, who will decide they need to be kept away from the rest of Salem.

While in the secret room, Vivian and Kate will clash and argue with each other. Many Days of Our Lives viewers will remember that the two women have a very complicated past and dislike each other intensely. Unfortunately for Marlena, she’ll be stuck in the middle of their drama.

On Tuesday, Hope and Rafe, who are currently digging into the Andre murder even further in hopes of proving that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is innocent, will be forced to arrest Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Meanwhile, Wednesday will see Victor become concerned about Brady’s intentions to win Eve back, and he’ll begin digging into his grandson’s past.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Gabby go to extremes to ensure Marlena can't share their secret.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/NBQLocbmxA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 12, 2018

On Thursday, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will become very frustrated when he lets Abigail slip through his fingers. It seems that everything is beginning to crumble for Abby’s alter-egos, but it will be hard for Steve to realize he’s limited in what he can do due to her present health situation.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 27, reveal that Lucas will rush Brady to the hospital. It’s currently unclear about why Brady will need medical attention, but things will seemingly be intense enough for Lucas to become worried. Meanwhile, Chloe finds herself in a dangerous situation when she is abducted by Miguel.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.