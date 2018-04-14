Kaitlyn Ecker: Florida Mom Accused Of Forcing Her Toddler To Smoke Marijuana And Meth On Multiple Occasions

Police said the 2-year-old girl tested positive for 'chronic' drug use.

Kaitlyn Ecker is behind bars after police in Florida said the 20-year-old mom forced her toddler to smoke marijuana and meth on multiple occasions.

Ecker was arrested after her 2-year-old daughter tested positive for drugs at such a high level that investigators believe the child was made to smoke the drugs on multiple occasions, the Journal-Sentinel reported. The report noted that the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the mother for several months after the toddler had been given drugs.

A report noted that people “joked” about the toddler’s ability to roll joints for the mother, while others claimed that Ecker forced her child to smoke meth from a pipe. A search in January turned up pipes that tested positive for marijuana and meth residue, along with other drug paraphernalia and a bag of marijuana found among the child’s toys.

That led them to conduct toxicology tests on both Ecker and the 2-year-old child, who was not identified by name by police. The reports came back positive for both drugs in the young girl, with police noting that the readings showed “chronic” drug use.

Ecker admitted to using the drugs, but said she never forced her daughter to use drugs.

SHOCKING: A Florida mother is accused of smoking pot and meth with her 2-year-old child. 20-year-old Kaitlyn Ecker even joked about the toddler's joint rolling skills, according to the Sheriff. https://t.co/o22sNMd0sK — WKRG (@WKRG) April 14, 2018

This is not the first story of alleged child abuse to gain viral attention in recent days. Earlier in the week, a Texas mother was charged with child abuse after her baby tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, News Channel 6 Now reported. Police said the woman, 24-year-old Miranda Payne, admitted to smoking drugs around the 1-year-old.

Police became suspicious after Payne took the baby to the hospital for a broken arm suffered during a fall. While the injury was deemed an accident, police investigated Payne after she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police launched a search for Payne, who remained at large earlier in the week.

Kaitlyn Ecker was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and transmission of harmful material to a minor, the Miami Herald reported. The reports did not say exactly where the child had been taken after Ecker’s arrest, and it was not clear if the mother was granted bail.