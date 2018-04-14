The Real Reason Why John Cena Vs. The Undertaker Was A Short Match, According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

Here's why The Undertaker squashed John Cena in less than three minutes at 'WrestleMania 34.'

WWE officials made the non-traditional decision to not officially announce or advertise John Cena vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 34. Most people knew the match would happen, but it came as a big surprise for many fans watching the event. However, everyone was shocked when John Cena vs. The Deadman was essentially a squash match that lasted less than three minutes and some people were left very disappointed.

Following WrestleMania 34, former WWE Superstar Taz discussed the match on his podcast Bodyslams & Beyond and speculated that The Undertaker’s health is what kept their dream match so short. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the reason why WWE officials did not advertise Cena vs. Undertaker was to ensure that the expectations for the bout would be low and most fans would not expect a full match.

Taz was right about The Undertaker’s health being an issue. Apparently, he was cleared and his match with John Cena was approved by WWE officials months ago, but it was obvious The Deadman wasn’t capable of wrestling a full-match and it was decided that a short squash match was the best option. Some fans are still unhappy with the result, but it’s hard to be upset with a match that the company did not actually advertise.

‘It’s unclear if Cena vs. Undertaker II will happen at WrestleMania 35.’ WWE

It was announced this week that The Undertaker will wrestle in a casket match against Chris Jericho at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. His WWE future after that is unclear, but The Deadman wresting another match so soon after WrestleMania is an indication that he won’t be retiring for at least a while longer. The odds are extremely likely The Undertaker will wrestle again on the grandest stage of them all in New York.

On paper, the WWE Universe could become critical of The Undertaker’s squash matches if they continue to happen against top WWE Superstars like John Cena. It’s unclear if The Phenom will be capable of working a full match again, but it seems WWE officials are looking for creative ways to keep The Deadman’s career going. Regardless of what the future holds, John Cena and The Undertaker made history last weekend. It’s a testament to their star power that they needed less than three minutes to steal the show.