‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Body Disappears – JT Still Alive?

Next week on 'Y&R' the ladies put Victoria's abusive ex in a shallow grave but that doesn't mean he stays dead!

The Young and the Restless spoilers from a recent CBS promo show where the ladies bury JT Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) body. In the last seconds of the Y&R promo video (see below), viewers can see Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) at a construction site with shovels in hand. But where are they burying the body, and will it work out the way they want?

A Shallow Grave In Chancellor Park

Y&R spoilers reveal the location of JT’s body dump. The ladies will take his body to Chancellor Park. Nikki was just at the very spot during the recent re-dedication where she brawled with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton). If you look at the photo from YR below that shows the ladies at the park, you can see the framework behind them with ivy embedded. At the 10-second mark of the recent promo video, you see the same stuff in the background as the four ladies dispose of JT’s body.

Today on #YR, Nikki and Jill fight for the spotlight and J.T. is backed into a corner. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Vxat1OQAlK pic.twitter.com/c1WnMAsFS1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 6, 2018

On Monday, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) gets the blood evidence back that proves JT attacked Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) further confirms it when he tells Paul that Victor finally spoke and said, “JT did this to me.” Paul goes to Victoria’s place to arrest JT, but the ladies tell him that Victoria broke up with him and he’s not around. But Paul will be back.

Also, on Monday, Paul finds out JT flew back to Genoa City, so a manhunt starts. That means the ladies must get rid of the body. The foursome debates telling Paul what happened, but Phyllis reminds them that the justice system in GC isn’t fair, and they’ll all wind up in prison. Phyllis proposes that they hide the body and it’ll take all of them to haul his carcass into the car, drive him to the park, and dump him in a hole. The ladies bury him, and concrete is poured for the park’s gazebo.

It’s EVERYTHING you never expected this week on #YR. You won’t want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/TrnCrJuH2K — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 8, 2018

JT’s Heart Condition Explains Missing Body

Although Young and the Restless spoilers make it seem that JT is dead, there’s also evidence that hints he might not be gone for good. Remember, JT has a heart condition ever since his electrocution as a young man. The ladies checked his pulse and didn’t find one, but that doesn’t mean his heart didn’t start back up after they left the room. His medical condition could be the cause. They didn’t do a thorough examination because Paul came to the door and they had to leave JT alone.

Science shows the human heart can restart itself and with a complex medical past as JT has, he might well have only been “dead” for just a few seconds, long enough for them to believe he kicked the bucket. So when the ladies load him into the car and take him to the park, he might be alive but playing possum so he can wait for an opportune moment to save himself. When the four ladies bury him, they’re counting on the cement being poured to seal him in the ground forever, but is JT still there when it happens?

The DRAMA is just beginning next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/3qjcMGbuKA — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 13, 2018

Y&R Spoilers – JT Not Dead, But Gone For Now

Young and the Restless spoilers direct from Thad Luckinbill reveal that the actor is done on the CBS set. In fact, he’s out of the country and in Panama, where he shared an Instagram post. The promo for next week shows that Paul comes back to Vickie’s place with a warrant, but he won’t find JT there. But did Nikki leave the fireplace poker lying around? With the concrete poured at Chancellor Park, the ladies think they’re in the clear, but JT might not be buried and gone.

If JT’s heart restarted and he crawled out of the dirt hole after the ladies left, it was the perfect opportunity for him to get away with almost murdering Victor. JT can’t pop up and accuse the ladies of trying to kill him. Since he assaulted Victor twice, once at the ranch and once in the ICU, Paul will arrest him on sight. JT’s best hope is to creep out of town, so he doesn’t face life in prison. The good news about JT escaping his fate is that means Thad Luckinbill can come back to Y&R later.

Wednesdays are better in Panama! #playavenao A post shared by Thad Luckinbill (@thad.luckinbill) on Apr 11, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

Paul Won’t Find JT, Will He Suspect Foul Play?

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Paul goes looking all over Genoa City for JT, but he won’t locate him. Whether it’s because JT has met his maker, or he skipped town doesn’t matter. Without a corpse, Paul can’t arrest the women even if he finds the bloody fireplace poker or a speck of JT’s blood at the house. Plus, as Y&R fans know, Paul and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) are pretty incompetent at solving crimes, so the foursome is likely safe from prosecution.

What do you think? Do you think JT will cheat death, dig himself out of the grave and run away? Do you hope to see JT back in Genoa City one day? Catch up on Y&R scoop on Kyle ferreting the truth about Jack’s paternity out of Dina and Billy taking over Jabot to help Jack thwart Kyle. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.