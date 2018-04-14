Meghan Markle Was Dating Celebrity Chef Cory Vitiello Before She Met Prince Harry, Claims ‘The Daily Mail’

The Prince Harry look-alike allegedly split with her because she was a 'prima donna.'

Between her ex-husband, producer Trevor Engelson, and becoming engaged to her fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was dating another man, Toronto celebrity chef Cory Vitiello, claims The Daily Mail.

The publication spoke to Vitiello’s family, friends, and even to the chef himself. The publication claims that the Prince Harry look-alike introduced her to the Toronto elite, but he allegedly split with her because she was a “prima donna.” What was their story?

According to the publication, Joanne Vitiello, Cory’s mom, stated that the couple met in 2014 when Meghan and her Suits colleagues had gone into Vitiello’s restaurant, The Harbord Room.

She returned for her birthday in early August and allegedly, Meghan’s feelings for the handsome chef was “plain for all to see.”

Cory Vitiello, who is of Swedish descent on his mom’s side and Italian on his dad’s side, could be mistaken for a relation of either Prince Harry or Trevor Engelson.

He learned to cook from his paternal grandmother in his early teens. He rose the ranks and became a celebrity chef in Toronto, is a regular on television, and well-known by everyone.

Called “personable,” Cory hobnobbed with “social players” at his trendy and popular restaurant.

Once the actress and the chef began dating, Meghan’s world was opened up to some high-profile celebrities “whose connections spread far beyond Canada.”

While Prince Harry recently gushed over the ease of Meghan’s royal Christmas, how she fit in, and alluded to sharing it with the family “she never had,” Meghan had a previous Christmas with Cory’s family.

She spent her 2015 Christmas holiday with the Vitiello family, and Cory’s mother who adored Meghan said, “she fit in very well with our family.”

What caused the couple’s split? An unidentified insider says there were a couple of big issues. First, Meghan used her name to get a better table or service in restaurants, which didn’t sit well with her “unpretentious” boyfriend.

Apparently, the source claims, the last straw was when Meghan made dinner for Cory and another couple and tried to “pass off” one of Cory’s signature pasta recipes with zucchini spirals as hers.

The publication spoke to Cory Vitiello, who had remained mum since the news that Meghan was dating Prince Harry was revealed. He did have something to say now.

No longer a trendy restaurant owner, he is now focused on, ironically, a rotisserie chicken franchise. He has nothing but good things to say about Meghan, although he insists he is not really part of Meghan’s royal fairy tale.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Meghan and, from my end, to make it seem like I’m part of the story would seem self-serving and opportunistic.”

Although he spoke to the Daily Mail, Cory still respects her privacy and did not care to reveal any more about their relationship, or how it led to her soon-to-be royal role.

“I’m pleased for Meghan. She’s a great girl. There is no bitterness. I respect people’s private and personal lives, and although she has put herself in the public spectrum, I still hold to that.”

Much has been discussed about Meghan Markle’s exes of late. Recently, the Inquisitr reported that RHONY star Bethenny Frankel revealed that she briefly dated Trevor Engelson, making her a mere two degrees from Buckingham Palace.

Although the pair is not dating, they are currently business partners and developing a television show “about a bunch of businesswomen.”

Obviously inspired by his ex-wife’s soon-to-be new family, Engelson is already working on a single-camera comedy about a divorced couple who has some unusual issues because she remarries into the royal family, which causes hilarious chaos in raising their children.