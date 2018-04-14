‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Mon. April 16: Taylor’s Wrath, Steffy Supports Liam, ‘Bridge’ Puzzled

Bill better be vigilant because his shooter may still be on the loose, and she may be very, very angry.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 16, reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) may see a side of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes wood) that made him fall in love with her in the first place. Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is still in mama bear mode while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be perplexed at their sudden change of luck.

Taylor is spitting mad at Bill (Don Diamont) for everything that he has done to her daughter. But she really floored him when she confessed to being his shooter, as confirmed by She Knows Soaps recaps. Friday’s cliffhanger episode left fans hanging as Taylor grabbed Dollar Bill’s golden gun and aimed it at him. It is very unlikely that she actually shoots Bill because Bold spoilers for Tuesday, April 17, indicate that he is still very much unharmed when Steffy asks Bill for a favor, according to She Knows Soaps.

However, B&B fans would do well to remember that the beautiful Taylor is a world-renowned psychiatrist and may be messing with Bill’s head. Yes, she did have opportunity and motive, but perhaps she is covering for someone else. Why would she confess to shooting Bill if nobody even knew she was in the same city at that time?

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Apr 16-20. Steffy reminds Liam how much she loves him. Ridge and Brooke wonder why Bill cleared Ridge’s name. Liam firmly asks Hope to leave him alone. Maya becomes a confidant for Hope. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qCQamURNoV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 14, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that after Liam confesses that he shot his own father, Steffy has a surprising reaction. She stands by her man and insists that he could not have committed the crime. Soap Hub states that Liam will start seeing Steffy in a new light, and for the first time in a long time, his focus won’t be on the fact that his wife slept with his father. She will continue to support him on Monday, April 16, and she will tell him that they will work through this crisis together. Of course, her care and support will mean the world to Liam.

Elsewhere, Brooke and Ridge are trying to figure out why Bill dropped the charges. Even if he knew that Ridge was innocent, he was under no obligation to clear Ridge’s name. The two will be sure that Bill is up to something and the best course of action would be to prepare for the worst. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates, and B&B news.