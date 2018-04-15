Melania Trump & Ivanka As ‘Real Housewives’? Bethenny Frankel Analyzes Donald Trump’s Wife & Daughter

'RHONY' star Bethenny Frankel reveals whether first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump measure up to 'Real Housewives' standards.

Long before Donald Trump’s name was even whispered as a possible contender for the White House, his fame soared when he turned his talents to reality TV with The Apprentice. Celebrity Apprentice helped transform Trump into a celebrity himself, along with his older children such as Ivanka Trump. While the Trump family’s participation in the show (as well as the ratings) ceased with Donald’s bid for President of the United States, some feel that certain members of the famous clan could still qualify as reality TV contenders.

When it comes to the Trump family’s women, could Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump qualify as potential candidates for the Real Housewives franchise? Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Bethenny Frankel talked with the Sydney Morning Herald about whether Melania and Ivanka measure up to Real Housewives standards. The publication also responded to speculation that Ivanka and Melania have been invited to star or be guests on RHONY.

“Melania and Ivanka Trump haven’t been asked to join the [Real Housewives] reality television series…Even before any talk of Donald Trump’s White House bid, you’d think [Melania and Ivanka] would have been a shoo-in.”

However, Bethenny Frankel feels that although Donald Trump was a success story on reality TV, his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka fail to meet the criteria for Real Housewives success.

Melania Trump Doesn’t Have The ‘Right Personality’ For Real Housewives, Says Bethenny Frankel

Frankel feels that Melania particularly lacks when it comes to starring on the Real Housewives.

“Melania doesn’t have the right personality. She is completely closed off. She is extremely strategic so she won’t be caught with her hair down.”

Visiting Sydney to help publicize RHONY’s 10th season on Hayu and Foxtel, Bethenny also dismissed Ivanka. Frankel feels that the 36-year-old daughter of the president of the United States “wouldn’t do” what’s needed to star on Real Housewives.

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump would ‘not be entertaining’ enough to star on the ‘Real Housewives,’ says ‘RHONY’ star Bethenny Frankel. John Locher / AP Images

Although Donald Trump has continued to stay in the news with the latest on the Stormy Daniels scandal, Bethenny feels that Melania and Ivanka’s proximity to the scandal doesn’t qualify them. Frankel hinted that she doesn’t see Melania or Ivanka as sufficiently intriguing.

“People might be in The [New York] Post for some crazy divorce, but if they are not compelling and interesting it just doesn’t matter, nobody really cares,” pointed out Frankel.

Donald Trump’s Second Wife Has Better Real Housewives Potential Than Melania, Says Bethenny

While Bethenny is eliminating Melania and Ivanka as possible contenders for a new season of Real Housewives, the RHONY star does think that Marla Maples, the president’s second wife, could be a contender.

“Marla was always really nice, I met her years ago and I remember her telling me that Trump did not participate in [Tiffany’s] life.”

Although husbands (and ex-husbands) can’t qualify as stars on Real Housewives, Bethenny admitted that it is “really surprising” that Donald Trump never did a guest role on one of the 15 Real Housewives franchises. Trump has appeared in films and TV shows, ranging from Sex and the City to Zoolander and WWE.

Frankel shared that Donald has gone on a date with RHONY star Sonja Morgan and is well-acquainted with Ramona Singer. However, she admitted that “pretty much everyone has had an interaction with Trump,” confessing that she has “walked into him in his lobby doing the walk of shame.”

What Makes A Great Real Housewives Star? Andy Cohen Weighs In

Ultimately, the decision as to whom to cast on Real Housewives doesn’t reside within Bethenny’s power, however. Andy Cohen is regarded as the maestro of the franchise. So do his standards sound as if Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump would qualify?

“I think what makes a good Housewife is [being] willing to live their lives openly in front of the cameras,” Andy Cohen once said per Bravo.

“[The best reality TV stars] don’t hide things. Anytime you hide things on camera, it will come out, it will come back to bite you and it will be far worse than it ever would have been if you had just owned it, as you say.”

A sense of humor is essential as well. Cohen said he likes choosing women who have a sense of humor or are “funny but don’t realize” they are hilarious.

And while Donald Trump has been accused by some of trying to hide issues, Bethenny promises that the new season of RHONY won’t hide anything from viewers. Skinnygirl founder Frankel said that RHONY is “really meaty, there is no fat.” And she also shared that she agrees with Andy that the comedic aspect of the show makes it delightful.

“I crave the interaction and the comedy,” added Bethenny. “I have so many businesses and it’s a wonderful platform and I get paid handsomely, so I’m lucky.”