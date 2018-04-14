Iggy Azalea Exposes A Lot Of Skin In Daring Cut-Out Leotard For Coachella

Iggy Azalea shared photo of herself in a revealing leotard and purple wig for Coachella.

Iggy Azalea exposed a lot of skin in a leotard with daring cut-outs for Coachella. The rapper shared an image to her Instagram account on Friday in which she’s wearing thin black material that barely covers her bosoms.

The leotard looked more like a bikini in the way it fit her body but had a small bit of material tied in the middle. The top barely contained Iggy’s assets while the bottom looked like high-waisted briefs. The leotard perfectly showed off Azalea’s voluptuous body.

The 27-year-old Australian-born star also had on a purple wig and her arm tattoos were on full display as well. She had on light makeup.

“Thenewclassic,” Iggy Azalea captioned the image.

Daily Mail reports that Iggy is attending the Coachella music festival along with a number of other celebrities in the California desert. She won’t be performing but is known to appear at the event every year.

Along with the photo of her in the revealing leotard, the “Fancy” singer added Polaroid pics of herself on Instagram in the outfit she’s wearing to Coachella. She’s seen with more clothes on in the shots wearing an orange dress with high splits up the sides that flaunt her legs. Her footwear consisted of red sneakers that had a lightning bolt on the side.

Iggy Azalea wore another daring ensemble last week that showed off her incredible body when she posed next to her Land Rover wearing a skintight skirt and a matching crop top. Daily Star reports that she later didn’t feel the need to have her top on and gave followers a glimpse of her chest — as well as an outline of her body “in the California sunshine.”

Iggy Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, has been accused of having surgery to enhance her buttocks. The star denies it but has admitted to going under the knife for a nose job and breast implants.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Iggy showed a lot of skin when she was completely nude in a bathtub.

Iggy Azalea isn’t afraid to expose a lot of skin and share racy images with her social media followers. It’s one of the things fans love about her.