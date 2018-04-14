Britney Spears Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Sexy Video With Shirtless Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam got pretty sweaty together in a new video.

Britney Spears is proudly showing off her all her recent hard work in the gym and the dance studio in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. Per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the pop superstar showed off her incredibly toned body in a very sexy new clip with model Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of around a year and a half.

The site reported that Spears clearly isn’t shy when it comes to her showing the world her impressive toned body, wowing her more than 19.2 million followers by sharing the video showing herself and a shirtless Sam dancing together as she wore a black crop top and tiny white short shorts.

According to ET, the couple’s dance routine was filmed inside Britney’s home gym and showed the couple looking very happy together as they sweated it out during their fitness dance routine.

“The mother of two couldn’t have looked happier as Asghari lifted her into the air, smiling from ear to ear before leaning in for a couple sweet kisses with her boyfriend,” the site reported of the couple’s sweet interaction as they danced up a storm to the music of singer India.Arie.

Spears captioned the upload, “some days you just got to dance! @samasghari.”

The dancing video was clearly a hit with Britney’s millions of fans too, as the clip has already been viewed more than half a million times since the “Make Me” singer uploaded it to her account on April 13.

The star – who is mom to 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden – opened up about their meeting in a January 2017 radio interview where she revealed that she actually found Sam’s number in her bag five months after they first met on the set of the music video for her latest single, “Slumber Party,” after they were forced to interact in between takes.

“We were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears said of the first time she chatted with Asghari in an interview with AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers, per People.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“We were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea – I mean, he knows my name – but he doesn’t know me as a person,” Britney continued of their first interaction. “He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

She continued that they then bonded over a mutual love of sushi and Sam gave her his number which Britney then forgot about until several months later.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears recalled. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Spears and the model also haven’t exactly shied away from showing off their love to the world across their social media accounts.

The duo has shared various photos of themselves hanging out on Instagram and beyond, with Sam recently sharing a sweet message for the pop superstar on his account.

As reported by AOL, Britney’s boyfriend shared a number of photos of her on the social media site earlier this month and called her his crush in a sweet caption.

“Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me,” Asghari wrote of Britney, his Woman Crush Wednesday. “Women crush (not only on Wednesday’s) but everyday. #shehumblesme”