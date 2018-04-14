Art Bell, Popular ‘Coast To Coast AM’ Radio Host Dies At 72

Art Bell, the radio host of the popular, long-running, legendary conspiracy theory and paranormal radio program Coast To Coast AM, has died at the age of 72, according to Las Vegas news source News3LV.

According to the Nye County sheriff’s office, Arthur Bell, better known to fans as “Art” Bell, passed away on Friday, April 13. The founder of radio station KNYE 95.1 FM died at his home in Pahrump, Nevada.

As of now, there has been no cause of death listed. An autopsy is expected to be performed “later this week.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bell was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on June 17, 1945.

Art Bell’s overnight “paranormal-themed,” syndicated show, Coast to Coast AM, was broadcast on “about” 500 stations throughout the United States and Canada from the 1990s to 2002.

On the program, Bell, guests, and listeners shared their paranormal tales of UFOs, extraterrestrials, ghosts, and near-death experiences on the overnight program.

Knowledgeable with all things in the world of the occult, conspiracy theories, and those things that go bump in the night, Bell’s beautiful voice and calm demeanor gave the material a lot of credibility, and his popularity soared.

When he was on the Larry King show in the late 90s, Art Bell explained that he originally came from the “world of rock and roll.” After 20 years in that business as a disc jockey, he then built a cable company but “got bored.”

He founded a 50,000-watt radio station in Vegas and “that was the beginning of the end.” He eventually got into the all-night audience because he loved it.

He explained that he was interested in the paranormal and would “inject” bits of that world into his broadcasts. Soon, this became the entire context of his show.

Although he left his show in 2002 for personal reasons, he did return to the business he loved. In 2013, he hosted a show on SiriusXM called Art Bell’s Dark Matter but left less than two months later due to conflicts with the radio station.

George Noory replaced Bell in 2003 on Coast to Coast.

His numerous personal tragedies included the death of his beloved third wife Ramona from an asthma attack in 2006.

In the late 90s, People also reported that Bell went on the air to explain that his son Art Bell IV had been molested as a teenager. Bell had been wrongly accused of molestation and was later cleared. Bell had planned on retiring but returned to the radio not long after that announcement.

Art Bell was married four times, and is survived by his fourth wife Airyn Bell. He had two daughters, Asia and Lisa, and two sons, Art and Vincent.

Bell is in the Guinness World Book “for a solo broadcast marathon” of 116 continuous hours on the air.

A Vietnam vet, Art Bell served as a medic for the United States Air Force.