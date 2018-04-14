Zayn Malik Expresses Love For Gigi Hadid And Posts Photo Of Her Eyes Tattooed On His Chest

Zayn Malik revealed that he wanted to love Gigi Hadid for the rest of his life and still keeps a tattoo of her eyes despite their split.

It’s been a month since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced their split, but the former One Direction member still seems to be struggling to move on from his ex-girlfriend. During a recent interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 25-year-old singer confirmed that he has released a new single titled “Let Me” and is currently working on his second album.

Zayn told Ryan that he is excited about his new song, which he wrote earlier this year. He proudly revealed that he wrote everything for his new album and is currently rehearsing for his upcoming tour. The English songwriter claimed that he wrote “Let Me” when he was still dating Gigi. He also hinted about his plans of getting married and starting a family with the 22-year-old model.

“I was in love and I think that’s pretty evident and I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he said.

Unfortunately, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ended their relationship after two years of dating. The pair made the announcement on social media and claimed that their decision to break up was mutual. However, it seems that he never wanted to end his romance with the American model.

“Things change and we move forward in life and times change but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it. … That’s the whole point of life,” he explained. “We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about.”

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

During a guest appearance on Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw, Zayn confessed that he has been working on a lot of personal issues for the last year and a half. That could probably be the reason why his relationship with Gigi didn’t work out. However, he claimed that his confidence has grown.

According to The Sun, Malik admitted that he didn’t know what was going on for a while when he left One Direction back in 2015. He released a record but was unsure what he wanted to be. This time, he knew what he wanted to convey to his fans and is now more confident than his first album.

Despite his split from Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik seems to be doing everything he can to move on from his ex-girlfriend. He has deleted his old posts on Instagram and has started posting images and video clips to promote his new song “Let Me.” However, there was one post wherein Zayn showed off his tattooed chest, which included Gigi’s eyes. According to Vanity Fair, the “PILLOWTALK” hitmaker got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s eyes early this year.

Malik also had the name of his former fiancée Perrie Edwards tattooed on his arm when they were still together, but he did cover that up. Since he still kept the tattoo of Hadid’s eyes on his chest, then it could be a sign that he still hasn’t completely moved on. Watch the music video of Zayn’s latest single “Let Me” which featured a Gigi lookalike model.