Several Suitors Expected To Be In Line For Former Dallas Cowboys’ Wide Receiver Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant’s days playing for the Dallas Cowboys are officially over, however, he will have plenty of NFL teams looking to sign him.

After spending his entire eight season career with the Dallas Cowboys, Dez Bryant was released on Friday, according to ESPN. It is also being reported that Dez Bryant wants to remain in the NFC East.

Imagining Dez Bryant lining up with one of the Cowboys’ chief rivals — the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Redskins — is a realistic possibility. Bryant would likely take a significant pay cut for that to happen, which is something he would not do for the Cowboys.

Dez Bryant did make a subtle hint that he is receiving some interest from at least one of the Cowboys hated foes.

“I won’t say any teams, but being in the division, that’s a huge possibility. That’s a huge possibility. That’s something that I want.”

Of the Cowboys’ three NFC East foes, only the Washington Redskins have the feasible cap room to add Dez Bryant. The Redskins have over $17 million in cap room. There is more than enough for the Redskins can add Bryant after his Cowboys’ release.

Given where they are as a franchise, the Washington Redskins want to develop their offensive playmakers over bringing someone in like Dez Bryant. Chances are high that Dez Bryant will not get to terrorize the Cowboys twice a season.

What Dez Bryant preferred destinations are, and what will come to fruition, remains to be seen. The Dallas Cowboys were apparently finished with Dez Bryant because he seemingly lost a step. Other NFL teams may have a similar viewpoint.

Even at the age of 28, Dez Bryant is a productive wide receiver. Bryant’s numbers declined for three consecutive seasons, but he still had some good moments. Dez Bryant is one who can still produce like a top-10 player at the position.

It is widely assumed that as many as 10 NFL teams could be in the running for Dez Bryant’s services. According to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Peter King, eight NFL teams outside of the Cowboys’ division rivals are mentioned to have some interest in Bryant.

The two most intriguing teams in the running for Dez Bryant, after the Dallas Cowboys released him, are the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to several free agent wide receivers this offseason. Most recently, the Ravens were in the running for former Chicago Bears’ wideout Cameron Meredith.

According to 247 Sports, Meredith turned down an offer to play for the Ravens. Cameron Meredith eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Based off of their respective careers, Dez Bryant is more accomplished as an NFL receiver. If the Baltimore Ravens are successful in luring Dez Bryant to the team, he immediately upgrades the receiver position.

The Seattle Seahawks possibly having an interest in Dez Bryant is curious, as adding Bryant could be costly. The Seahawks did a lot to shed salary during the NFL offseason. Going after the former Cowboys’ star would come at a risk for the Seahawks. Not in the way of Bryant being a fit in the locker room, but contractually.

There are two wild cards that could join the chase for Dez Bryant. The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are two teams which could use more help at wide receiver. It is possible that both teams will at least engage in exploratory discussions with the veteran wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys made the decision to cut Dez Bryant on Friday. His next destination could revitalize his career.