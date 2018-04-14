Brand New Millennial Pink Milkshake With Mickey Mouse Marshmallow Arrives At Magic Kingdom

Millennial pink is taking control all over the place and it has now arrived in an edible version.

When it comes to keeping up with the next big trend, Walt Disney World is making sure to do it in the biggest way possible. Millennial pink is making the rounds on social media and Disney has already introduced spirit jerseys, Minnie ears, and a MagicBand in the color, but much more has arrived. A whole array of millennial pink treats have arrived at Walt Disney World and that includes a Millennial Pink Strawberry Milkshake which has landed in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom.

You’ll be able to find a number of the new treats around property at different parks and resorts, each even more unique than the next. If you’re eager to try one of the most interesting looking of all, you’ll want to head to Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

It is called the Millennial Pink Milkshake and it is only available in the one location in Magic Kingdom, and lines are already forming for it. Guests are picking one up to try the flavor, experience it for themselves, and make it over to the nearby Purple Wall for their own social media pictures.

The new milkshake is quite unique and far from what you’d expect to get in any diner.

The strawberry-flavored milkshake comes with a small touch of pink cotton candy on top which you can eat separately or let absorb into your drink. The Mickey-Mouse-shaped item is a “house-made” marshmallow with a slight touch of powdered sugar on top to give even more sugary goodness.

You can pick one up at Auntie Gravity’s for just $6.99 and enjoy the great taste while being trendy on your Instagram or Twitter.

The milkshake in Magic Kingdom isn’t the only millennial pink treat popping up at Walt Disney World, though. Guests can head to numerous parks and resorts to enjoy cupcakes, cake pops, and many other items as introduced by the Disney Parks Blog.

Millennial Pink Cupcake – Capt. Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Millennial Pink Cupcake – Fountain View in Epcot

Millennial Pink Raspberry Cream Puff – The Market at Ale & Compass in Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Millennial Pink Pop – BoardWalk Bakery at Disney’s BoardWalk

Millennial Pink Celebration Toast – Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

Millennial Pink Piñata and Millennial Pink-Berry Ganache Square – The Ganachery at Disney Springs

Millennial Pink Chocolate Cupcake – Food courts at Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside, All-Star Resorts, Art of Animation Resort, Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and Pop Century

Millennial Pink Raspberry Chocolate Cupcake – The Mara at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney is not going to fall behind on the hottest trends whether it is fashion, food, colors, or all of them mixed together. Millennial Pink is the next big thing going and Walt Disney World now has numerous treats to make sure that you join in on a huge trend while also having a little snack to tide you over. Make sure you head to Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom to pick up the Millennial Pink Milkshake with Mickey Mouse marshmallow before it’s a thing of the past.