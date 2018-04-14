Kim Kardashian Instagram Amid Khloe Cheating Scandal Stuns: Kim Flaunts Tiny String Bikini On Paddleboard

Kim Kardashian got so slammed for posting swimsuit pics on Instagram during Khloe Kardashian's drama with Tristan Thompson that she deleted the photos, edited them, and then shared with a request for 'positive vibes' only.

Kim Kardashian has been entertaining her Instagram followers with ever more revealing photos from her vacation in Turks & Caicos. Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be playing a game of who-can-wear-the-tiniest-bikini, with the Kardashian siblings only taking time away from the swimsuit showdown to post a photo together for National Siblings Day.

However, after the news broke that Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her followed by the report that Khloe had gone into labor, Kim dramatically changed what appeared on her Instagram page. Kardashian removed some of her bikini body pictures on Instagram amid Khloe Kardashian’s cheating crisis, pointed out the Daily Mail.

But Kim’s break from Instagram lasted only a few days. Kardashian turned back to the social media platform on Friday, asking her fans for “positive vibes” only in a not-so-subtle hint to her sister Khloe’s baby daddy drama.

“I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my page but I re-filtered them and re-posting some!…#PositiveVibesOnly.”

When it comes to those “positive vibes,” Khloe Kardashian reportedly is feeling them despite her alleged cheating boyfriend. The happy new mommy welcomed her baby girl into the world on Thursday at a clinic in Ohio.

Kim Kardashian Blasted For Posting Bikini Pics As Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Rumors Soared

The Daily Mail noted that Kim’s Instagram followers were harsh in their comments about Kardashian seemingly ignoring Khloe’s drama as she posted bikini photos.

“[In deleting Instagram photos, Kim Kardashian] was no doubt reacting to the barrage of negative comments thrown at the family after [Tristan] Thompson was unmasked as a love rat.”

With Khloe’s baby here and welcomed to the world, Kardashian seemed to feel safe in sharing new Instagram photos and re-posting the edited pictures. Kim showed off her sculpted body in a bright, bold orange string bikini, beaming as she held the paddle.

???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 13, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

Kardashian’s new bikini photo comes amid rumors that Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan cheated on her with at least five women, according to the publication. Those women allegedly included Lani Blair.

However, Kim reportedly focused on supporting Khloe during the ongoing cheating scandal. Although Kim was allegedly upset that Thompson was allowed to enter the delivery room when his daughter was born, she stayed calm for her sister.

Kim Kardashian Beams In Instagram Photo, But She’s Reportedly Furious At Tristan Thompson

According to what Kardashian insiders told The Sun, Kim’s smiling face in her new Instagram photo may be hiding her anger at Tristan Thompson.

“Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are furious with Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson – but played nice while with him in the star’s birthing suite.”

The Kardashian sisters reportedly felt “sick” at having to be polite to Tristan. However, Kim and Kourtney played the good-manners game to prevent Khloe from feeling stressed, according to the sources. Kardashian also shared her desire for “positive vibes” only on Twitter, admitting that she had deleted some of her photos after getting hit by non-positive comments.

I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my a page but I re-filtered them and reposting some! ???? I’m crazy about the vibe on my IG page #PostiveVibesOnly ???? pic.twitter.com/72A8kIKPsU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians family is known for having outspoken views. But when Kim and Kourtney learned that Khloe was in labor, the Kardashian sisters flew to be by her side and acted as if “nothing had happened,” said one of the insiders.

“They feel sick at the rumors and what Tristan could have done to Khloe, but they promised to be nice,” added the source.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, both have three kids, and they shared their experience with new mom Khloe Kardashian. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Kim’s newest bikini photo without a caption seems to have replaced any typical “congratulations to my sister” Instagram posts. The insider pointed out that although Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner turned to social media to congratulate Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have remained silent.

“They’re incredibly happy for Khloe, but it’s the worst timing for Tristan to be accused of cheating on her,” explained the source.

In addition to showing their support for Khloe by flying to be with her, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian spent thousands of dollars on a gift basket for the new mom, according to TMZ.

“Kim and Kourtney dropped thousands to rush a gift basket to Khloe after news broke Tristan Thompson cheated on her… and shortly before she gave birth.”

Ordered on Wednesday night, the Kardashian sisters’ gifts feature a $5,000 Notte Fatata custom bassinet from a baby boutique in Beverly Hills. To help Khloe relax, the gift basket also contains bath and baby product for a total of $1,000. The newest mom in the Kardashian clan also is receiving $1,500 worth of Little Giraffe Snow Leopard Print blankets, pillows, and a robe from Kim and Kourtney to help soothe her stress over the cheating scandal.