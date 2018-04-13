Alleged White Supremacist Was Making ‘Mother Of Satan’ Bombs In His Apartment

The man's motive for manufacturing bombs is still unknown; in the meantime the apartment complex has been burned to the ground in a controlled blaze.

On March 5, Ben Morrow died from an explosion in his apartment kitchen in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. The details of the explosion were sealed until just recently when it was revealed that Morrow had a “homemade explosives laboratory” inside his apartment.

It’s been revealed that Morrow was manufacturing “Mother of Satan” bombs inside his apartment. This type of bomb has been used by ISIS in the past, according to The Daily Beast. The ingredients for the bomb were found inside the apartment and apartment garage, including one gallon of acetone. Investigators found 13 jars of TATP, which are made by mixing easy-to-obtain ingredients, according to WISN 12 News. Morrow had only been living in the apartment for two months before he died from the explosion.

Authorities believe Morrow could have been working on manufacturing more explosives when he accidentally triggered the fatal explosion. The blast blew out windows and doors, collapsed the ceiling, and fractured an integral part of the roof, detailed TMJ4 News.

Because of a large amount of explosive material and dangerous chemicals inside Morrow’s apartment, the entire 16-unit apartment was burned down in a controlled blaze by 100 firefighters on March 15. Previously on March 7, there was a controlled demolition of the building, but when there were residual chemicals still present, authorities made the decision to burn everything down.

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Unfortunately, residents were not able to personally retrieve their valuables before the building was completely destroyed. However, bomb techs completed a sweep before the building was burned down to search for people’s valuables.

Morrow was 28 years old and had been working for Richelieu Foods as a quality control technician for about 10 months. Co-workers said that Morrow often smelled like mothballs, which investigators believe is linked to his bomb-making activities.

A man with white supremacist literature in his home accidentally killed himself while building bombs so powerful, authorities decided to burn down his entire apartment building rather than let people reenter: https://t.co/BQ4Eor77Cy — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) April 13, 2018

Additionally, during the search of Morrow’s apartment, authorities found white supremacy literature, and they’re further investigating this by searching his computer and electronics, said the FDL Reporter. They are also looking into a storage unit that he had rented.

Not everyone believes the man is guilty, however. Some members of the Christian church he attended, including Rev. Jerry Marsden, cannot believe that he committed such crimes.