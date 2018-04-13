‘Fast And Furious’ Spin-Off Confirmed: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham To Star, Per ‘EW’

The 'Fast and Furious' spin-off will also feature David Leitch in the director's chair.

The Fast and Furious franchise has netted a lot of dollars (and other forms of currency) for all the participants. When, however, news of the Fast and Furious spin-off was first announced, it caused nothing but controversy for a variety of reasons.

Now, thanks to a few fortuitous announcements, the Fast and Furious spin-off is in full gear, and it looks to be a hit with fans of the original series.

Entertainment Weekly has exclusively confirmed that the Fast and Furious spin-off has David Leitch sitting in the director’s chair. Leitch, who is best known for directing Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, will be directing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, who will be reprising their respective roles in the spin-off film (that is rumored to have a working title of Hobbs and Shaw, after Johnson’s character of Luke Hobbs and Statham’s character of Deckard Shaw).

Leitch has been rumored to be sitting in the director’s chair of the spin-off films for months, and once again, Entertainment Weekly was the first to report on this potential directing.

“A former stuntman, Leitch made his filmmaking debut with Chad Stahelski as the co-directors of John Wick. While Stahelski returned solo for John Wick: Chapter 2, Leitch moved on to helm Atomic Blonde and the highly-anticipated Deadpool 2. The Fast & Furious spin-off speeds into theaters on July 26, 2019.”

The eight Fast and Furious films combined have netted more than $50 billion in profit worldwide. It stands to reason, too, that the spin-off films will be just as successful for the franchise.

“Leitch will direct from a script written by Chris Morgan, who has penned six installments of the blockbuster series, including the most recent, The Fate of the Furious.”

Despite the success of the films, however, it really only first started to take off with the Fast Five installment — which, incidentally, was the first film to feature Johnson, earning him the nickname “Franchise Viagra.” While none of the Fast and Furious films were flops, they only really became multi-million dollar prospects when Johnson came onto the series.

The Fast and Furious spin-off will hit theaters next summer, and we will report more details as we receive them.