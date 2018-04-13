Blanca Blanco Wears Floral Bikini On Malibu Beach

Blanca Blanco stuns in stylish brown floral bikini while enjoying beach time in Malibu.

Blanca Blanco is one celebrity who knows how to flaunt her envious body, and she did so this week by wearing a bikini on Malibu Beach. The actress showcased her toned frame by wearing a brown floral bikini.

The Daily Mail reports that the Brazilian star hit the beach on Thursday in a two-piece bikini that was strapless and had a high waist. She also had on a khaki money bag and baseball cap. Blanco’s long brunette hair cascaded down her back as she walked in the wet sand. A glimpse of her sizzling look is seen in a post below from the website’s Facebook page.

Blanco visited Malibu in a different bikini last week when she rocked a hot pink number from L.A. Gear. She wore a striped top with the brand’s logo emblazoned across the chest, and the bottoms were black and pink. The tweet of her bikini last week is seen at the bottom of this page from a tweet posted by the Daily Mail.

Blanca made headlines at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards when she opted out of wearing black in support of the Time’s Up movement. The 37-year-old decided to wear a red gown at the awards event. She attended the event with boyfriend, actor John Savage, 68. The actress told Refinery29 that she’s not against the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, but loves red. She agreed that “true change” for women in the entertainment industry is “overdue.”

Newsweek reported after the Golden Globes that Blanca Blanco was “surprised” by the criticism that followed the Golden Globe Awards. She praised the designer of her dress, Atria Couture, and added that “shaming is part of the problem.”

The magazine went on to enlighten readers more about Blanca Blanco. She’s been in the films Artificial Loyalty, Fake News, Torch, and Mission: Possible. Her first role was in the 2005 movie Doomed Inheritance. She’s a California native who’s always dreamed of being an actress. Blanco was ranked GQ’s sexiest actress in 2017. She’s has also been seen in fashion magazines like Harper’s Baazar’s, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, OK!, and more.

Blanca Blanco shows off her fit physique in tiny pink bikini in Malibu https://t.co/vdybysLksW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 9, 2018

Not much is known about Blanco and Savage’s relationship, but it’s believed they began a relationship in 2014 after they were spotted together on Malibu Beach.

Blanca Blanco knows how to rock a bikini, and it’s evident she enjoys spending her free time on the beaches of Malibu.