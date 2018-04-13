Ric Flair Told An Epic Andre The Giant Story That Got Cut From The HBO Documentary [Video]

'Nature Boy' Ric Flair has a long and storied career in wrestling.

When it comes to wrestling lore, few people have the same clout as Ric Flair. The man who made his name as the so-called “Nature Boy” is not only a respected legend in the ring, he’s also someone who up-and-coming wrestlers look to for advice and cautionary tales.

Ric Flair is also someone who can tell a lot of stories about the wrestling greats of years gone by — mostly because he’s one of the few who survived.

So when HBO announced that they were releasing an Andre the Giant documentary — which had its debut last night, to much fanfare and acclaim — fans were treated to a rousing collection of first-hand stories from nearly everyone who was anyone in professional wrestling over the course of 30 years.

But according to CinemaBlend, it was Ric Flair’s story that sat on the cutting room floor that was the most epic story of all.

Thanks to HBO — who gets an honorary “Whoo!” for uploading this treasure to their YouTube page — fans now can see this story in all its glory.

Telling a story in the way only the former Four Horseman could have, Flair regaled a tale that featured everything from attempted murder to men of phenomenal physical prowess.

“Ric Flair’s story is hilarious and slightly horrifying, and while he told the tale to HBO in a way few others could, Andre’s feat is even more impressive than Flair made it sound. Andre the Giant was big, but so were Dick Murdoch and Blackjack Mulligan. Both men had billed heights of over 6’0, and supposedly weighed a combined 595 pounds. Needless to say, a normal man wouldn’t have been able to handle both in a 2-on-1 fight, let alone almost drown both of them!”

#tbt to one of the rare moments I felt completely puny, with Wilt Chamberlain and Andre the Giant. I absolutely loved the HBO documentary on Andre this week and it was an honor to be part of it. He was bigger than life. pic.twitter.com/04xn6jRbgU — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 12, 2018

Now, this incident has a great deal of history in wrestling lore, and while Dick Murdoch and Andre the Giant weren’t able to patch their relationship up — at least not publicly — Blackjack Mulligan and Andre the Giant certainly patched up their relationship, and they would remain friends for the rest of Andre’s life.

I’m lucky to have had the chance to know #AndreTheGiant. Tonight the @HBO documentary will give the world a glimpse into the untold story of my friend, Andre. #TuneIn at 10pm EST! pic.twitter.com/C5tvyZU8SR — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 10, 2018

Fortunately for all of us, Ric Flair had other legendary stories about Andre the Giant that did make it into the documentary. For those who didn’t get a chance to see it when it debuted on HBO, it’s still available via HBO On Demand and on the HBO Go app.