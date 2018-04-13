Khloe Kardashian Has Full Custody Of Baby Girl Because Of This Legal Technicality, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Khloe and Tristan don't technially have joint custody of the baby yet, according to Ohio law.

Khloe Kardashian is a new mom, but the happy occasion has become a bit muddled because of photos and videos that seem to show her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, flirting heavily with other women. Now that the cheating “evidence” is out in the open, it’s easy to wonder how Khloe and Tristan plan on raising their child and splitting custody.

Hollywood Life reports that according to Ohio law, Khloe has sole custody of their baby girl because she is an unwed mother. For Tristan to legally claim custody, he would have to go to court and apply to “establish paternity, custody/shared-parenting, and/or visitation rights.” As the Inquisitr previously reported, some media outlets have claimed that Khloe plans to leave Cleaveland as soon as possible and return to Los Angeles in the wake of the cheating news. According to Hollywood Life, if Khloe returns to Calabasas, the Ohio law will no longer apply to her child with Tristan, as long as the baby lives there for six months.

Khloe could be entitled to child support, Hollywood Life notes. Their legal expert, Katie Arthurs, says that if the parents earn more than $150,000 yearly, which Tristan and Khloe likely do, the court will set the child support at an amount that would have kept the child in the lifestyle she would have enjoyed if her parents had stayed together.

On the heels of @khloekardashian giving birth, photos have surfaced of @RealTristan13 with a fifth woman, and it's not a good look: https://t.co/vszlz74r5X pic.twitter.com/08gHVbgKgX — theGrio.com (@theGrio) April 13, 2018

It’s unclear whether Khloe will go after Tristan for custody or even whether they will break up. TMZ reports that Tristan was in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth.

People Magazine also reports that Khloe has already forgiven Tristan for the alleged infidelity because she is overwhelmed by the positive emotions she’s feeling after becoming a mom.

Khloé Kardashian Has Reportedly Forgiven Tristan Thompson and Blames His "Stupid Groupies" for Cheating https://t.co/tcU0H1wbOH pic.twitter.com/daqJZMJpeL — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 13, 2018

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” People’s source within the Kardashian family said.

The source went on to say that Khloe isn’t even angry over the scandalous video and photos. She’s in a “bubble of peace and happiness” right now, the insider said. According to the source, Khloe thinks of the videos and photos as just “random drunk hook-ups” that really didn’t mean anything and that the girls were just “stupid groupies” who were trying to trap Tristan.