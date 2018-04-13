Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Hotel Room Photos From Las Vegas Trip With Blake Shelton

Gwen and Blake are living it up in their Las Vegas hotel room, and she has the pictures to prove it.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking their love to Las Vegas, and Stefani’s certainly not afraid to let the world know that she and her country music star boyfriend has arrived. According to a report by Us Weekly, the singer shared sweet photos and video from inside her and Blake’s Sin City hotel room to her Instagram Stories account this week, giving fans a glimpse at what the two were getting up to while in Nevada.

The site shared a screen grab of one of the uploads Gwen posted, which showed Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino had provided the couple – who have been together for around two and a half years – with matching monogrammed robes.

Stefani shared a glimpse of their couple’s robes on her Instagram Live account, posting both with the caption “Vegas” as well as a look at the robes side by side on the bed.

The site reported that the two are currently in Las Vegas ahead of the 2018 ACM Awards, which will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15 and will bring out some of the biggest stars in country music, including the much-anticipated return to the stage for Carrie Underwood following a fall that left her with many stitches and a broken wrist back in November 2017.

Shelton and Stefani’s Vegas trip comes shortly after the star confirmed during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’ll spend a whole lot of time in Sin City over the next few months.

According to USA Today, Gwen confirmed that her Las Vegas residency will be titled “Just a Girl” and will begin in July.

“I feel really nervous about it,” Stefani told DeGeneres about starting her shows in Nevada, adding that she’s also “really excited.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she also addressed rumors she and boyfriend Blake will be getting married and heading down the aisle soon while appearing on the series.

@blakeshelton #countrymusicfreakstour gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 14, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

The mom of three boys then teased while speaking on the daytime talk show that she actually thinks about getting married again all the time.

The couple has certainly made no secret of their love for one another on and off social media, with Fox News reporting that Shelton even recently sweetly referred to the star as an “adopted Okie” after she spent some time at his home in Oklahoma.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Sharing a snap of a collection of arrowheads collected by Gwen on his property on Twitter, Blake then added on the social media site, “Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency will begin in July, while Blake Shelton will take to the stage with Toby Keith at the ACM Awards on April 15.