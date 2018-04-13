Paris Jackson Bares A Lot Of Skin In Skimpy Bralette And Sheer Skirt At Dior Sauvage Party

Paris Jackson wears a black bralette and sheer skirt that leaves little to the imagination at fashion designer event ahead of Coachella.

Paris Jackson bared a lot of skin in a skimpy bralette and a sheer skirt at the Dior Sauvage party on Thursday night. The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson attended the event in Pioneertown, California, ahead of Coachella.

Paris had on a black bralette that showed a hint of her lower breast while the vertical tattoos on her front were exposed. The tattoos on her arms and shoulders were also visible, which is typical for her more racy looks. The model had on a sheer skirt that had colorful images throughout. Her long legs and lingerie were seen through the clear material. The bra straps and waistband from the lingerie prominently featured the Christian Dior logo.

Jackson’s revealing ensemble included a black leather jacket that was tied at her waist. The edgy jacket had studded white lettering that read, “DIORANGELES.”

The Daily Mail reports that Paris Jackson’s chic look is aptly called “Christian Dior’s JADIOR Lingerie” and sells for $2,869.

Paris had a number of other details going on with her look at the Dior Sauvage party. She opted for a bold look with her makeup by going with a thick layer of white eyeliner. A light lipstick was applied to her lips. She accessorized the look with layers of necklaces of different lengths, hoop earrings, and a black bow tied around her neck that was attached to a large hat.

Paris Jackson bares major underboob in bralet while flashing her lingerie https://t.co/1PSf8IvqBT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 13, 2018

Paris Jackson wore her hair in a messy updo with a chunk of it falling to one side of her face. The style had an 80s-vibe with the scarf tied in her highlighted tresses.

To finish off the look, Paris’ footwear consisted of wedge espadrilles.

As the evening progressed, Paris wrapped herself in a heavy boho-style blanket to keep warm.

Photos of Paris Jackson in her black bralette and sheer skirt can be seen here.

Paris Jackson has rocked looks exposing a lot of skin at recent high-profile events. As the Inquisitr reported, she donned a colorful bikini top and green trousers last week while attending an H&M fashion party in Los Angeles. She also wore a floor-length “Tinkerbell” dress at an Oscar Awards after-party. The Versace gown showcased her tattooed body and legs. The images can be seen here.