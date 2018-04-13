‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners Of The Sky’ Movie Trailer Shows Escanor, New ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ Characters

The movie trailer for the upcoming 'The Seven Deadly Sins' movie has just dropped.

The Seven Deadly Sins movie trailer was just released to English audiences and it is showing off some of the new Nanatsu no Taizai movie characters. The film features an original story by manga series creator Nakaba Suzuki, and it is being called The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky (or Gekijoban Nanatsu no Taizai Tenku no Torawarebito in Japanese).

An English translation of the plot synopsis has already been released for The Seven Deadly Sins movie.

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was brought to the brink of destruction by the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights ‘the Seven Deadly Sins’ and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom. “To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. “The ‘Sky Winged ones’ who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the ferocious beasts that have been sealed away for three thousand years. But the strong Demon group ‘Six Knights of Black’ led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Knights of Black.”

The cast for The Seven Deadly Sins movie includes the following.

Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas

Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth

Misaki Kuno as Hawk

Aoi Yūki as Diane

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban

Jun Fukuyama as King

Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther

Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin

Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor

Although it’s currently unknown where exactly the story of The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky takes place in the Nanatsu no Taizai timeline, it’s quite notable that the key visual shows the Lion’s Sin of Pride, Lord Escanor. Since this character does not show up until the second cour of Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2, it’s probably safe to predict that the movie’s events take place after the story of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2.

Based on character bios from the official website, the residents of the Sky Palace are preparing a ceremony to defend against a ferocious beast that awakens once every 3,000 years. The Six Knights of Black remove the seal on the beast in order to threaten the Sky Palace. Meliodas and the rest of the Sins will fight against the Six Knights of Black.

The Six Knights of Black were briefly mentioned in Chapter 203 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga. They are warriors of the Demon Clan, and their strength was used by the Fairy Clan as a comparison against the Ten Commandments. Their power is unknown, but they were used as a benchmark for combat strength.

The key visual for ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky’ movie. A-1 Pictures / 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky' Anime Movie Key Visual

The leader of the Six Knights of Black is named Bellion. Wielding a one-handed sword, his strength is said to rival members of the Ten Commandments. He is one of the new characters shown at the very top of the key visual, and he’s voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa.

Near the outreaching hand of Bellion is two new winged characters. Haruka Tomatsu voices Ellatte, a female friend of Sorada, who is voiced by actor Tsubasa Yonaga. The young man wants to protect the Sky Palace from the Demon Clan by searching for the legendary Lord Oshiro. This new character has not been shown yet, nor has Lord Oshiro been mentioned in the manga, but his name literally means “big castle.”

Produced by A-1 Pictures, the Japanese release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky movie is scheduled for August 18, 2018. No international premiere date has been announced, although it would be surprising if the film does not receive an English dub based on the anime’s popularity.