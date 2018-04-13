Kelly Ripa Photoshops Her Face In Instagram Selfie

Kelly shared a photo of herself looking a little different on social media.

Kelly Ripa is Photoshopping her face on Instagram – and she’s proud of it. According to Yahoo U.K., the mom of three recently chose to edit a photo of herself she shared with her more than 1.7 million followers, and rather than following the path walked by many other stars who hide their tweaks, Ripa proudly admitted to altering the snap in the caption.

Poking a little fun at herself and her decision to make herself look a little better as she uploaded the snap to the social media site this week, she wrote, “#nofilter just kidding. Thank you @peraltaprjct for my new uniform, so obviously I NEEDED to filter to live up to the title.”

Kelly, who hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with co-host Ryan Seacrest on weekday mornings, then revealed to her followers that her photo-editing app of choice is called FaceApp, which lets users alter their appearance.

“It’s FaceApp FYI,” she admitted of her editing work.

Fans clearly appreciated the former soap star being so candid about editing her social media photo. Yahoo U.K. reported earlier this week that many of her followers praised her for being so refreshingly candid in the comments section.

Many other celebrities aren’t so open when it comes to Photoshopping. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim Kardashian was recently slammed for what appeared to be a badly edited picture earlier this month.

Yahoo U.K. reported that another fan told the Live with Kelly and Ryan host in the comments section of her edited selfie that she should be “careful” not to get too used to changing her appearance when it comes to the snaps she shares with her fans across social media.

“Be careful Kelly, it’s addicting and then it becomes a bit of a reality check to see pics before the touch ups,” the Instagram user told Ripa.

Kelly’s been pretty candid about her appearance and the things she does to stay looking youthful over the years. Ripa admitted during an interview with Elle in 2013 that she was a fan of the skin smoother Botox and even got it injected into her armpits to stop her from sweating.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

However, a few years later, she shared that a bad experience with the injection changed her mind about the non-surgical procedure.

Speaking about her not-so-great time getting Botox injected into her face, Ripa admitted on Live that she was unable to smile properly for six months after a botched procedure.

“I got bad Botox about… what was it, a year ago? And it was bad,” Kelly said on the ABC morning show in 2016, according to E! Online. “It did something to my good side, so then I had two bad sides.”

Adding that it was a pretty serious case of “bad botox.” Ripa added that “there was about a six-month period where people were like, ‘What’s wrong with Kelly? She doesn’t smile anymore.’ And I was like, ‘I am smiling!'”

She then revealed that she decided to get Botox because people told her that she permanently looked angry.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ripa’s Photoshopped Instagram photo comes shortly after the star used the social media site to seriously clap back at trolls who called her out over her appearance in the social media site’s comments section.