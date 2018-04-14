‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 3 Release Date On Netflix: ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ Manga Far Ahead Of The Anime

Anime fans are looking forward to 'Nanatsu no Taizai' Season 3, never mind 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners Of The Sky' movie coming out in 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 is definitely going to be an anime that everyone will want to put on their calendar. Before Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 is released, anime fans can look forward to the movie The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky (or Gekijoban Nanatsu no Taizai Tenku no Torawarebito in Japanese), which is coming out in the fall of 2018. But are there enough chapters in the Nanatsu no Taizai manga series for A-1 Pictures to jump straight into the third season?

The Seven Deadly Sins manga creator Nakaba Suzuki first started serializing his work in Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2012. Despite suffering from health problems, the author has released hundreds of chapters in addition to multiple spin-off series. As of April 18, 2018, the Nanatsu no Taizai manga will be up to Chapter 263 and Volume 30 was released on February 16, 2018. The release date for the next Japanese volume has not been announced yet, but since the volumes tend to have nine chapters each, it’s likely that The Seven Deadly Sins Volume 31 will include Chapters 250 through 258.

The English translation of The Seven Deadly Sins manga by Kodansha Comics is slowly catching up with the Japanese releases. Volume 25 was released on March 13, 2018, which was slightly less than a year after the manga volume was published in Japan. Volume 26 is scheduled for May 1, 2018, Volume 27 is coming out on July 3, 2018, and Volume 28 is set for September 25, 2018. The English translation on Crunchyroll can also be read on a weekly basis, but it is slightly behind the Japanese language chapters.

As of this article’s publishing, the second season of the anime adaptation is halfway to the ending in Episode 24. The second season went on hiatus after Episode 12 aired on April 1, 2018. According to the official website, the broadcasting of Episode 13, “Farewell, Beloved Thief,” occurred on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 Release Date On Netflix U.S.

The first season aired in 2014 and 2015 in Japan, and then Netflix distributed the 24 episodes internationally after several months of delay. A four-episode OVA (Original Video Animation) series called The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs Of Holy was released in August of 2016 in Japan. The OVA episodes were original stories written by Suzuki. When Netflix released the OVA episodes internationally, they were briefly labeled as “Season 2,” which caused confusion with anime fans.

The real The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 is called The Seven Deadly Sins : Revival of The Commandments ( Nanatsu no Taizai : Imashime no Fukkatsu ). Netflix Japan is airing the episodes as they are broadcast in Japan. The anime first began airing in Japan on January 13, 2018, but it is uncertain when the English-subtitled/dubbed international launch on Netflix will occur.

It is possible that the U.S. Netflix could release the second season up through Episode 12 in the spring of 2018. If that’s the case, it will probably be labeled as Part 1, and Part 2 will finish airing in Japan in June of 2018. Otherwise, in the worst case scenario, Americans will have to wait until the fall of 2018.

This article will be updated once the U.S. Netflix release date is announced.

The Seven Deadly Sins Anime Compared To The Nanatsu no Taizai Manga

In past years, mangaka Suzuki planned to release three main story sagas for the manga, with each saga divided into smaller story arcs. The first 100 chapters of the manga focused on the Holy Knights, while the second major story saga focused on the Demon Clan and their elite warriors. The Ten Commandments saga has been significantly longer than the Holy Knights story saga, although a definitive ending is taking shape as of Chapter 256. In a very old interview, the mangaka did discuss ending the entire series by Volume 40, or about Chapter 350, but Suzuki’s plans have probably changed. (The third story saga is discussed in the spoilers section of this article down below.)

Suzuki has stated multiple times in interviews that he was considering plans for a sequel to the main three-part story based on the legend of King Arthur. The story and the names of the characters draw inspiration from the King Arthur myth, but the manga is otherwise quite different from the western legends.

“It’s true, I borrowed the names of characters that appeared in the King Arthur tales, but each of their personalities and the story itself is my original work,” Suzuki said. “They’re an awesome group of people determined to carry out their own sense of justice, even if others call them villains.”

From the perspective of audiences only watching the anime, Season 1 ended with Chapter 100 of Volume 13, although Episode 24 also hinted at developments which occurred in later chapters contained in Volume 14. The pacing of the first season breezed through the source material, averaging a little over four chapters per episode. The ending was also technically an anime original, although the first episode of Season 2 retconned that problem away by simply saying that Elizabeth dreamed of immediately departing with the Sins after the kingdom’s festival.

Warning: This trailer and the following paragraph contains spoilers for the second half of Season 2.

The second season slowed the pacing significantly after the opening episodes, adapting about 43 chapters in the first cour since Episode 12 ended with the opening pages of Chapter 143. Episode 13, “Farewell, Beloved Thief,” shares the same name as Chapter 146. Manga fans are already praising the sun since Episode 13 or 14 will likely feature an appearance by The Lion’s Sin of Pride, Lord Escanor, since the muscular character first made his debut in the manga in Chapter 147.

Based on the current pacing, Episode 24 of the second season will probably end somewhere around Chapter 177 since that story arc provides a surprise twist and a cliffhanger ending. Another option is Chapter 195 since that ending features the return of a hero yet it also sets up a character as an Anti-Villain. Either way, that’s good news since the manga’s progress will leave plenty of room for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 by the end of 2018.

(This article was published before Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu Episode 24 aired in Japan and will be updated with a detailed analysis at that time.)

The key visual for ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky’ movie. A-1 Pictures / 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky' Anime Movie Key Visual

Nanatsu no Taizai Movie Release Date Scheduled For The Fall Of 2018

The Seven Deadly Sins movie features an original story by manga series creator Suzuki, and it is being called The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky (or Gekijoban Nanatsu no Taizai Tenku no Torawarebito in Japanese). The story is about a far-off land where every person has wings and everyone lives in a floating Sky Palace. Meliodas and the rest of the Sins will be fighting against Bellion and the Six Knights of Black, warriors of the Demon Clan that were briefly mentioned in the manga series as being comparable to the Ten Commandments in power.

It’s unknown when the story of The Seven Deadly Sins movie takes place in the Nanatsu no Taizai timeline, but it’s quite notable that the key visual shows the seventh Sin, Lord Escanor. Since this character does not show up until the second cour of Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2, it’s probably safe to predict that the movie’s events are either a prequel or set in a time gap between major events in the main manga timeline. For more details, please see the Inquisitr article focused on the Nanatsu no Taizai movie.

The Japanese release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky movie is scheduled for August 18, 2018. Assuming that an English dub is announced, this article will be updated with more details.

Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 Release Date

As of this article’s publishing, animation company A-1 Pictures has not announced anything official about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 premiere date may occur.

The fact that the 2018 The Seven Deadly Sins movie is an original story is an important clue since A-1 Pictures could have chosen to rush the anime season’s pacing and then end the Ten Commandments saga with the film. Assuming that Nakaba Suzuki does not go on hiatus again, the manga writer will be almost up to Chapter 300 by the end of 2018. That means a two-cour third season could conceivably be released in 2019 or 2020.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Spoilers: A New Holy War Saga Is The Ending?

This section of the article was published before The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Episode 24 was released. It will be extensively revised once the ending of the second season is known for certain.

However, the best stopping point will probably be the cliffhanger ending contained in Chapters 174 through 179, which is the ending of Volume 22. During this epic battle, Meliodas finds himself surrounded by almost all of the members of the Ten Commandments. Meliodas is revealed to be the former leader of the Ten Commandments and thus Estarossa, the Commandment of Love, desires to kill Meliodas for betraying the Demon Clan. Worse, the Commandment Melascula wants to consume Meliodas’ soul.

Ban tries to save Meliodas, killing Melascula with a head-twisting surprise attack, but he is unable to stop Meliodas’ death and is forced to watch helplessly as the Sins leader’s seven hearts are destroyed one by one. Estarossa cried as he finished off his “beloved” brother, but he also obliterates Ban for being too noisy. With Meliodas lying dead cradled in Elizabeth’s arms, the Ten Commandments then set out on a mission of conquest.

The one-month time gap that follows in the manga series would be the perfect starting point for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3. After the death of Meliodas, the Demon Clan proceeds to invade and dominate Britannia. However, their uncontested reign comes to an end when they attempt to take over Liones castle and the regenerated Ban leads several Holy Knights in the defense of the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Meliodas is really dead but he’s stuck in purgatory rather than being sent to the Capital of the Dead (a place featured in the first season). The Demon King is feeding on Meliodas’ emotions and hopes to turn the leaders of the Sins back to the side of the Demon Clan. Audiences will learn more about Elizabeth and Meliodas’ past and watch as he tries to return to the land of the living.

A second good starting point for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 is the return of Meliodas since it both offers hope and presents a new problem for the Sins. The problem is that the experience has changed Meliodas’ personality to the point that even Ban is not sure who Meliodas is anymore. Although the resurrected Meliodas helps the Sins, by brutally killing their foes he displays a ruthlessness and callous disregard for life that resembles his former life as the leader of the Ten Commandments and successor to the Demon King.

The ending of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 will probably line up with the beginning of the next major story saga, but the problem is no one (besides the author) knows what chapter that will be. Some fans even argue that the manga is already in the third saga. Unfortunately, the reason there is uncertainty is because the transition between the first two sagas was clearly demarcated by the defeat of Henrickson. The story has definitely shifted in a new direction for manga chapters released in 2018, but so far Suzuki has not officially announced he’s entered the third saga.

The third story saga of the Nanatsu no Taizai manga has not yet been officially named, but based on the manga’s story so far it’s likely to be called The Seven Deadly Sins: New Holy War. The lead-up to The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 will likely begin with the march toward open war and a plan to take back the kingdom of Camelot.

This significant development may signal the third saga since the first Holy War from 3,000 years ago resulted in choices that led to the current conflict. Meliodas’ betrayal of the Demon Clain lit the fuse for the conflict between the Demon Clan and the Stigma Alliance composed of the Goddess Clan, Fairy Clan, Giant Clan, and humans. Back then, the Goddess Clan sacrificed their physical bodies to seal away the Demon Clan with the Coffin of Eternal Darkness, but with the demons now released the former Stigma Alliance leaders of the Goddess Clan return by possessing human bodies. Meeting with Elizabeth and the Sins, these leaders forge a new Stigma Alliance to wage a second Holy War.

How this story ends, not even manga readers know yet. In the meantime, anime fans will just have to wait and see what A-1 Pictures has in store for them. Hopefully, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 release date is announced sooner, rather than later. Stay tuned.