Meghan Markle Spotted In Chicago Just Weeks Before Royal Wedding

The former 'Suits' turned royal-bride-to be was seen at O'Hare International Airport.

Meghan Markle is only weeks away from officially joining the British royal family. So, one would expect her to be in the U.K. focused on finalizing preparations for the big day. However, the Chicago Tribune reports that the former Suits actress was seen at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday dressed in all black, including a black White Sox baseball cap.

According to TMZ, Markle is in the U.S. to finish her British visa application process, which is a key part of her becoming a citizen of the United Kingdom. TMZ reports that she went to the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre on Thursday and was accompanied by four bodyguards. The entire office was reportedly cleared for her, and the entire process only took 10 minutes. TMZ’s sources claim that she probably paid about $1,500 to complete the visa application, but she could have paid a little bit more for faster processing.

TMZ also claims that Meghan probably applied for a family visa as a “partner or spouse.” For this visa, she would have had to list all previous marriages and outline her plans to marry to enter a civil union with a British citizen “within 6 months of arriving in the U.K.”

You would think that she wouldn’t have to do all of this since she’s marrying one of the most well-known British citizens in the world. But not so! Royals and soon-to-be royals, they’re just like us.

As the royal wedding date approaches, more and more details are emerging about the plans for Meghan and Harry’s special day. Kensington Palace has revealed the identity of the official royal wedding photographer. People Magazine reports that the lucky photog’s name is Alexi Lubormiski. Lubomirski has worked with the couple in the past. He was behind the lens when Harry and Meghan shot their engagement photos.

Members of the public from around the UK have this week learned that they will be amongst the 2,640 people at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. pic.twitter.com/cjAHVEF4gu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

“Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story,” he said in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

Lubormurski is a fashion and celebrity photographer who has worked for prominent publications like, Harper’s Bazaar US, Harper’s Bazaar UK, Vogue Mexico, Vogue Germany, Vogue Russia, and Vogue Spain, among others, according to his website.

People Magazine reports that Harry and Meghan have also decided to pay tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, by including white roses, her favorite flower, in their wedding floral arrangements.