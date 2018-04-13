Former White House Photographer Jokes About Donald Trump Landing In Federal Prison

Obama won't be the last U.S. President to visit a federal prison, jokes Pete Souza, hinting at his expected outcome for Donald Trump.

As Donald Trump reacts to the investigation by Robert Mueller, a former White House photographer, known more recently for sharing photos of Barack Obama along with comparisons and cutting commentary toward the current POTUS, strikes again. On Friday, he added a new social media post, this one hinting that he expects Trump to face federal charges and prison time before all is said and done. Sharing a photo of Obama visiting a correctional facility during his presidency, Pete Souza declared him the first president to do so — but doubted he’d be the last.

Souza, who released a book of photos last year celebrating former President Barack Obama, has made no secret of the fact that he holds a far lower opinion of Donald Trump, and he’s developed a fan base who follow just for the anti-Trump commentary. He’s previously trolled Trump with Time Magazine covers depicting Obama after Trump claimed to have been offered the magazine’s Person of the Year award and often shares photos of Obama that are similar to current news about Trump but placing Obama in a more favorable light — such as comparing Trump at an empty desk to the former president apparently busy at one covered in work.

With ongoing speculation about what Robert Mueller might uncover in his investigation and the offices of Trump’s personal lawyer recently raided by the FBI, Souza offered up another jab.

“President Obama was the first sitting President (and probably not the last one) to visit a federal prison.”

Though he didn’t mention Trump by name, his fan base clearly understood the implication, commenting to compliment the “shade” thrown at President Trump.

The former White House photographer has been more direct with criticism at other times, recently addressing Trump’s tweets about firing on Syria.

“President Obama in 2013 as he waited for a phone call with one of our allies to discuss the situation in Syria. He certainly didn’t send out an impulsive tweet about the serious national security crisis.”

This followed Donald Trump’s tweets declaring that “nice, new, and smart” missiles would be coming.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Trump tweeted again the next day to walk that threat back, saying that he wasn’t specifying when these missiles would be fired.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

With regard to the investigation by Robert Mueller, Donald Trump has also recently addressed rumors and theories that he might fire the special investigator, maintaining that he doesn’t intend to do so and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

Trolling Donald Trump has proven to be an effective media strategy for Pete Souza. He has built up millions of social media followers, and his book shot to the top of the nonfiction bestseller list last year, according to Reuters.