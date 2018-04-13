iPhone X Battery Case By Mophie Possibly Leaked Ahead Of Product Release

Owners of the newest iPhones may finally get the extra juice they need for their devices.

With the release of the new Apple iPhone X, many owners of the device have been waiting for a way to get that extra boost in battery power. With previous models, the Mophie company has released battery cases that attach to the smartphone and give extra power. While there had not been such a case released for the iPhone X, it appears a new product listing has leaked that promises there will be soon.

On Thursday, the 9 to 5 Mac website brought the news of the leaked product listing from AT&T. It shows off the latest battery case from Mophie known as the “Juice Pack Air” for iPhone X. The listing says the case costs $90, a fair price for a second battery and case. In addition, the latest battery case is said to be “out of stock,” but that at least appears to be promising news that there will be a case coming.

It’s said that this will be the first Qi-certified wireless charging case for the iPhone X. That means owners can charge the case and the iPhone at once using a charging pad. The anticipated 1,720 mAh battery provides up to nine additional hours of talk time for the iPhone X. It’s also being made in at least blue and red, but it’s unknown if there will be other color choices for the case available upon release or in the future.

Mophie nearing launch of new Qi-certified Juice Pack Air charging case for iPhone X https://t.co/nyd1PbkLg4 by @ChanceHMiller pic.twitter.com/SvruhnVRzl — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) April 13, 2018

With Apple’s iPhone X released back in November, owners of this newest smartphone are certainly waiting for that extra power boost. However, Apple recently released a new update to the iOS, which specifically includes a “beta” version of a new “Battery Health” settings feature. Inside that feature, iPhone X users can take a look at their battery’s maximum capacity as well as peak performance capabilities.

This isn’t the first time that the new Mophie Juice Pack Air for iPhone X was mentioned as coming soon. The Wireless Power Consortium’s QI Certified Product Database also had a reveal of the upcoming accessory, as of last month, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

The $90 price that was shown in the leaked product listing is $10 less than the previous Juice Pack Air accessories from Mophie. That could be a sale for the initial release or the firm price point. As far as a release date for the new Mophie Juice Pack Air for the iPhone X, that is still unknown, but the latest product listing leak from AT&T seems to indicate the release is coming in the very near future.