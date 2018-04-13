‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of April 23: Oscar’s Parent Wish, Julian & Lucas Reunite, Alexis Worries Finn

A Julian and Lucas reunion is long overdue.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 23 reveal that there will be a reunion of sorts when Julian (William deVry) bumps into his son, Lucas (Ryan Carnes), according to TV Source Magazine. Oscar (Garren Stitt) may also be plotting for his parents to reunite, while Finn (Michael Easton) will be worried about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). As the General Hospital storylines start revving up for May sweeps, fans can expect some riveting scenes during this week’s episodes.

When ABC Soaps In Depth announced the return of Ryan Carnes as Lucas earlier this year, they hinted at the possibility of father and son building a better bond again. Lucas was last seen when Julian was sentenced last year. He wrote his dad off, and Julian agreed that perhaps Lucas was better off without him. However, General Hospital spoilers for April 25 indicate that Julian will bump into his son. GH fans have been quite vocal about wanting father and son to reconcile on the Twitter feed of Panagiota Petrakos. At the end of the day, Lucas will need to forgive his father for all the wrongs that he has done in order for them to build a relationship. Maybe someone needs to remind him that his hands also have blood on them and that Julian will always remain his dad.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 23 also tease that Finn will be worried about Alexis. She has been under tremendous pressure, and according to the latest April spoilers, he may be worried about her state of mind. Finn may suggest that she seeks professional help.

Oscar is just a teenage boy with the dreams and desires that come with this age. It is obvious that he is enjoying his newfound bond with his father Drew (Billy Miller). General Hospital spoilers state that he will make plans with his dad. On the surface, it seems as if the plans may be innocent enough. The latest GH spoilers also point out that Drew will be “skeptical.”

Could Oscar’s plans include his mother Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun)? If the plans are for them to spend more time together as a family unit, it could be possible that Oscar has a long-term plan. General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 23 suggest that Oscar could be plotting to lead his parents back into each other’s arms, leaving “DreAm” and “JaSam” fans in dire straits.