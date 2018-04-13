ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Final 6 Guys Unveiled, Reports Reality Steve

Reality Steve is revealing which six men are reportedly left standing for Becca Kufrin on ABC's 'The Bachelorette' 2018 season.

Filming for Becca Kufrin’s’ journey to find lasting love as ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season is underway and gossip king Reality Steve has just revealed some juicy spoilers. Filming will not wrap up until early May, but it seems that Becca has whittled her group of suitors down to the final six and fans will be anxious to scope out these remaining men. Who are Kufrin’s final six according to Reality Steve’s spoilers?

Reality Steve shared via Twitter that these next dates for Becca Kufrin will take place in the Bahamas, and these should be the last outings before the hometown dates take place. The gossip guru just shared some additional Bachelorette spoilers, as he says he has the goods on which six guys are in the Bahamas with Becca. He has already revealed one apparent frontrunner, and it looks like he is still in the mix of things.

The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve detail that Kufrin’s group of remaining bachelors include Blake Horstmann, Colton Underwood, Garrett Yrigoyen, Jason Tartick, Leo Dottavio, and a guy named Wills. The gossip guru recently noted on his blog that he knew Wills was still in the mix of things, but that he hadn’t released anything about him yet.

The latest Bachelorette spoilers note that the dates in the Bahamas are just getting started and two more men should be eliminated by the end of the next rose ceremony. From there, if filming follows a traditional schedule, Becca will go on four hometown dates, take the final three on fantasy overnight dates, have last chance dates with two men who will also meet her family, and then present her final rose.

Will Becca’s quest to find true and lasting love pan out this time around? Viewers were heartbroken to see what happened after she received Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose and an engagement ring, but she seems ready to give the franchise another try. Luckily, the Bachelorette arm of the franchise does have a better track record for lasting relationships, so Kufrin’s supporters are hopeful that this will work out for her. Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers as filming continues and tune in to the 2018 premiere with Becca Kufrin coming in May.